Ondo suspends worker over Akeredolu’s death rumours

The Ondo State Civil Service has suspended a civil servant over alleged fake news about Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The Head of Service (HoS), Pastor John Adeyemo, said in an interview a disci-plinary measure was meted out on the worker after allegedly peddling death rumours about the governor.

The HoS, who did not disclose the identity of the said officer, however, said the civil servant in question had been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for disciplinary action. According to Adeyemo, the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, adding that such bad behaviour will not be tolerated. He suggested severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news to serve as deterrent to others. Adeyemo also expressed joy that the governor is back in the country hale and hearty. He said: “Incidentally, I called Mr Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour. I knew Mr Governor was alive and with vigour. So, never believed it.”

 

