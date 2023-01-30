News

Ondo tackles senator over sale of government company

The Ondo State Government is at war with the Senator representing Ondo Central Dr Ayo Akinyelure over the alleged move to sell the state-owned chocolate factory in Alade-Idanre in the Idanre local government area. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agricbusiness, and Administrative Secretary State Development Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) Messrs Akin Olotu and Emmanuel Omomowo described the Senator’s allegation that the factory to be sold was undervalued as attempt to malign the officers in charge of the sale and dent the image of the state government.

Akinyelure had alleged that some appointees of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had started to sell off assets of the government estimated at billions of naira. He said these officials took the advantage of the government due to the ill health of the governor. He alleged that Olotu was conniving with some people to illegally sell off the chocolate factory valued at N9 to N15 billion at for N10m. Akinyelure said: “The masterminds planned to sell off the industry under the guise that the asset was non-operational, not mind- ing the huge investment of over N9 billion the state government had committed to the project and the time of the governor’s ill-health was the time for them to carry out their evil plot.” But addressing the media at the weekend, the government described Akinyelure’s allegation as baseless. Olotu who said the government has not completed the process of disposing the asset saying there was no way the factory can be sold less than N400million contrary to the allegation of the senator. According to him, the State Asset Disposing Committee was constituted as statutorily required by the Public Procurement Law of the State with representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Cabinet Office, Ministry of Lands, Infrastructure and Works, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Cocoa Revolution Agency and Bureau of Public Procurement.

 

