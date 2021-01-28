News

Ondo threatens to shut schools over breach of COVID-19 protocols

Ondo State Government yesterday threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID- 19 protocols across the state, vowing to close down schools found to have breached COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, who lamented that the pandemic was being treated with kid glove by schools in the state said the government would not hesitate to sanction any school found acting below expectation in the fight against the virus. Fatusi, who was on an inspection tour to schools in Ondo town and Akure, alongside Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, decried low level of compliance to COVID- 19 preventive guidelines by the schools visited.

Fatusi said some schools did not provide hand-washing in their facilities while students without nose masks were allowed into the school. Commending the management of some schools where COVID-19 protocols were being observed, Fatusi urged the students to be COVID-19 Prevention Ambassadors in their homes and communities.

The Chairman also implored school authorities where classes were overcrowded to promote physical distancing in classes while calling on Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to join hands in the fight against the deadly virus by monitoring students in their classes and ensure that COVID-19 prevention mechanism was sustainable in schools. Reacting, the Principal of St. Monica’s Grammar School, Ondo, Mrs. Adeola Akinseloyin, said teachers on a daily basis had continued to remind the students that COVID-19 spread easily even by those showing no symptoms, hence they must obey guidelines.

She, however, reminded her guests that the state government had earlier trained them on how to prevent the spread of the virus, which had in turn helped them to adequately train and educate the students on how they would make themselves safer during this period. Some of the schools visited included St. Joseph’s College, Ondo, St. Monica’s Grammar School, Ondo, Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, St. Louis Grammar School, Akure, Aquinas College, Akure, among others.

Our Reporters

