Ondo: Three fish sellers hiding from task force officials die in building collapse

Three fish sellers have lost their lives in Ondo State following the collapsed of a building on them.

The fish sellers were said to be hiding from the task force of the state chapter of the Fish Sellers Association of Nigeria when the incident happened.

The incident, which occurred at the popular Arakale market in Akure, the state capital, led to protest among some of the fish sellers.

One of the victim identified as Dorcas Ajayi was said to have took her goods to the building in order to prevent the task force from confisticating them due to the unpaid fee of N1000 to the union.

Speaking on the development, the husband of the deceased, Ajayi lamented that in order for the officials not to seize the goods of his wife, she decided to hide them in the building.

According to him, he was working in his farm when he was called that something terrible had happened to his wife.

Also, the the son of the deceased identified as Segun described the death of his mother as a pathetic situation.

