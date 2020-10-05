Ondo: Three injured in APC, PDP thugs’ shootout

Suspected thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a violent clash yesterday in Akure, Ondo State. Three people were shot in the clash, which occurred about five days to the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The thugs were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons as they shot sporadically into the air. During the clash, which lasted for about 45 minutes, the busy Oba-Adesida Road was deserted as motorists, traders and passers-by ran helter-skelter.

The clash also extended to Akarale axis of the state capital with those on their way to church making a U-turn to avoid being caught up in the attack. The clash was said to have started from Obanla junction, which is about 500 metres from the A Division Police Station was learnt that it was a reprisal by suspected APC thugs following an attack on their members at Ijomu/Obanla junctions of the state capital by PDP thugs on Saturday night. A source said the PDP thugs had on Saturday launched an attack on some APC members leading to serious body injuries on the part of the APC members.

Meanwhile, as at press time, normalcy had returned to the area as men of the Nigerian Army and the police stormed the scene of the clash to restore law and order. In the past weeks, there have been pockets of violence in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, both parties have accused each other of masterminding the attack. APC said PDP thugs had laid siege to the state capital. It said the PDP members had been attacking anyone wearing the attires of the APC or its candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The spokesman for the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde, said in a statement that some leaders of the PDP were backing the thugs to attack APC members. He said: “The Akeredolu/ Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation is shocked by this latest reign of violence, wherein some PDP leaders, in brazen display of wickedness and barbarism, supervised attacks on members and supporters of APC at the Obanla junction in Akure metropolis.

“We note that Oba-nla junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains, like the member of House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called Expensive. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“We know that the popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has become a source of worry to the PDP.

But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s Gov-ernorship election.” But the PDP said the APC perpetrated the attack on its members in order to scare away potential voters.

The spokesman for the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo, said Akure was the strong base of the candidate of the PDP. He said: “We believe this is a deliberate attack given that Akure South Local Government Area is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy amongst the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.

“The unprovoked attacks have been escalating in the last few weeks and the APC thugs in the absence of arrests or intervention by the law enforcement agencies. “We call upon President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, CP, DSS and other security authorities to urgently arrest this ugly situation which has already resulted in several deaths and needless destruction of property.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said nobody was killed in the clash. He disclosed that investigations had begun to unravel the cause of the clash.

