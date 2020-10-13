Ondo: Tinubu congratulates Akeredolu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing his re-election as Governor of Ondo State as well-deserved. Governor Akeredolu was on Sunday declared the winner of the Ondo State governorship election after polling 292,830 votes to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) runner-up’s 195,791 votes.

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday, said Akeredolu’s victory in a peaceful, free, and fair process is a testament to the governor’s sterling first-term performance and an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ondo.

The statement reads, “In his first term, Governor Akeredolu erected important structures, embarked upon road infrastructure and focused on projects like the Ore Industrial Hub in a bid to create empowerment and employment for the people. It is now incumbent on him to repay the people’s faith by building on the achievements of his first term and bringing further tangible improvement to the lives of the people of his state.”

While also congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of APC and members of the APC in Ondo State, Tinubu commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also the Chairman of the party’s National Campaign Council for the Ondo election, for his excellent work in support of his brothergovernor’s campaign

