News

Ondo: Tinubu congratulates Akeredolu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing his re-election as Governor of Ondo State as well-deserved. Governor Akeredolu was on Sunday declared the winner of the Ondo State governorship election after polling 292,830 votes to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) runner-up’s 195,791 votes.

 

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday, said Akeredolu’s victory in a peaceful, free, and fair process is a testament to the governor’s sterling first-term performance and an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ondo.

 

The statement reads, “In his first term, Governor Akeredolu erected important structures, embarked upon road infrastructure and focused on projects like the Ore Industrial Hub in a bid to create empowerment and employment for the people. It is now incumbent on him to repay the people’s faith by building on the achievements of his first term and bringing further tangible improvement to the lives of the people of his state.”

 

While also congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of APC and members of the APC in Ondo State, Tinubu commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also the Chairman of the party’s National Campaign Council for the Ondo election, for his excellent work in support of his brothergovernor’s campaign

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: Buhari gets warm appreciation from citizens, commended over stamping out Boko Haram from many states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has received massive commendation for propelling the military into stamping out Boko Haram terrorists across the northeast. The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), at a press conference on Sunday, in Abuja, said the president deserves hearty and heavenly encomiums for the rewarding impacts of the anti-insurgency campaigns. According to MBCG, the president […]
News

PSC expresses worry over use of Inspectors for Ondo poll

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Adewale Momoh

A police officer deployed for election duty in Ondo State, turned down N50, 000 as inducement “to allow thumb-printing for vot-ers who failed to turn up for voting.”   The Police Service Commission (PSC) made the disclosure in its interim report on last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State. In a statement by its Head […]
News

Shi’ites raise the alarm over El-Zakzaki’s deteriorating health

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites yesterday raised the alarm over the health condition of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaki.   The movement defied all security hurdles and stormed Abuja streets in protest, demanding the immediate release of their leaders and other members still being held by government agencies. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: