Ondo to bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices

The Ondo State government has given November 1 as the deadline for all civil servants and those patronising government ministries to get vaccinated against COVID- 19 or be denied entry into their offices. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Segun Odusanya, said at a meeting yesterday the presentation of the COVID- 19 Vaccination Card and compliance to its pro-tocols are the gateway to workplaces from November 1. Odusanya said the meeting was the fallout of an earlier meeting with the Head of Service, Pastor Niran Adeyemo, where he directed that any civil servant not vaccinated by November 1 should not be barred from their office. He urged them to prioritise their health by doing routine checks of their blood pressure and blood sugar, among others. Odusanya said: “Be conscious of your health, do routine checks. Be up and doing in your jobs, stay in your offices, face the reality of the economic situation in the country, don’t spend recklessly and make good use of the little that is available to you and all will be well.”

