Ondo to bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Ondo State government has given November 1 as the deadline for all civil servants and those patronising government ministries to get vaccinated against COVID- 19 or be denied entry into their offices. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Segun Odusanya, said at a meeting yesterday the presentation of the COVID- 19 Vaccination Card and compliance to its pro-tocols are the gateway to workplaces from November 1. Odusanya said the meeting was the fallout of an earlier meeting with the Head of Service, Pastor Niran Adeyemo, where he directed that any civil servant not vaccinated by November 1 should not be barred from their office. He urged them to prioritise their health by doing routine checks of their blood pressure and blood sugar, among others. Odusanya said: “Be conscious of your health, do routine checks. Be up and doing in your jobs, stay in your offices, face the reality of the economic situation in the country, don’t spend recklessly and make good use of the little that is available to you and all will be well.”

Sultan challenges Northern govs to end gender-based violence

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has challenged state governors to be proactive in their policy formation, especially those that can end gender based violence in the Northern region of the country.   Abubakar disclosed this in Abuja yesterday when he addressed […]
Olokun festival: Yoruba should embrace culture, tradition – Gani Adams

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has given reasons for the various challenges facing Nigeria, saying the nation had lost its glory to deceit and ignorance. Speaking in Lagos yesterday in one of the activities slated for the 2021 edition of Olokun festival, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the major breakthrough that eluded Nigeria […]
Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

      The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society. The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society […]

