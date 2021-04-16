Ondo to ex-deputy gov: Stop displaying act of covetousness

Following the move to retrieve official vehicles from the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, the state government has described the alleged refusal by Ajayi to release the official vehicles in his possession as an act of covetousness.

While emphasizing that the state was yet to pass and implement pension law for ex-governors and former deputy governors, the state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said Ajayi goofed on the claims that the vehicles were his benefits as a former deputy governor.

Ajayi had through his media aide, Allen Sowore, said that he was entitled to those two vehicles just like other former deputy governors in the state. According to Ojogo in the statement, the state government found it amusing that Ajayi considered government official vehicles as pension packages.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the Ondo State government has been drawn to a spurious claim credited to the former Deputy Governor, Alfred Agboola Ajayi, in respect of the official vehicles he has illegally appropriated to himself.

Like this: Like Loading...