Ondo tops FG’s fiscal transparency rating, gets World Bank grant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Federal Government has ranked Ondo State first in its rating of the 36 states in Public Sector Accounting Procedures. This was contained in the current report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Implementation released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the report has already been sent to the World Bank in readiness for a yet-to-be-specified funds as grant to Ondo. Ojogo said: “Mr Governor has already been briefed in writing by the Auditor General for Local Governments via a letter dated June 24, 2021.

Interestingly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning has since sent it to the World Bank in readiness for the grant. It is a very commendable development that attests to government’s transparency.” The report, titled: “Report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of the Level of Implementation of IPSAS Accrual Basis of Accounting By Public Sector Entities(PSEs) In Nigeria” covers the 774 local governments across the states as well as the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The survey and rating was undertaken by a team from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning late last year focusing on the constitution of IPSAS implementation committee as approved in the governance structure, training of officers on accrual basis of accounting and setting up of stock-taking team in line with the National Treasury Circular issued in 2015. Others include identifi-cation and documentation of PPE and liabilities, domestication of the national chart of accounts for accounting and budgeting processes, commencement of IPSAS accrual basis by the PSEs effective from 1st of January, 2016 and; preparation and presentation of accrual based GPFS. Meanwhile, the state government has shared a total of N137 million which accrued from the Land Use charges as well as radio and television licence in the last six months to the 18 council areas of the state.

Our Reporters

