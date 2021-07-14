Metro & Crime

Ondo tops FG’s fiscal transparency rating, gets World Bank grant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

…state, councils share N137m land use charges

The Federal Government has ranked Ondo State first in its rating of the 36 states of the Federation in Public Sector Accounting Procedures.

This was contained in the current report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Implementation released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, in a release made available to journalists, the report has already been sent to the World Bank in readiness for a yet to be specified funds as grant to Ondo.

Ojogo said: “Mr Governor has already been briefed in writing by the state’s Auditor General for Local Governments via a letter dated June 24, 2021. Interestingly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning had since sent it to the World Bank in readiness for the grant. It is a very commendable development that attests to the government’s transparency.”

The report, titled: “Report on the Monitoring and Evaluation of the Level of Implementation of IPSAS Accrual Basis of Accounting by Public Sector Entities (PSEs) In Nigeria”, covers the 774 local governments across the states as well as the area councils in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The survey and rating exercise was undertaken by a team from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning late last year with focus on the constitution of IPSAS implementation committee as approved in the governance structure, training of officers on accrual basis of accounting and setting up of stock taking team in line with the National Treasury Circular issued in 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue kidnapped Delta woman, kill two suspects

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gabriel Choba, Ughelli Police in Delta State have rescued a female trader who was abducted by gunmen on Saturday morning around Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli. The victim, Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi, was said to have regained her freedom from her captors around 7pm on Saturday. She was rescued at the kidnappers’ hideout in the riverine […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill two, explosion injures seven children in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Armed men have killed at least two people in communities in Kaduna State. This wss as an explosion injured seven children in another community in the state. The bandits’ attack occurred at Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area where one person was killed and Rikau community in Igabi Local Government Area where another person […]
Metro & Crime

Troops rescue five kidnapped expatriates in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani AbujA

    Military yesterday said five expatriates earlier kidnapped by suspected militants within the Yellow Island general area in Rivers State had been rescued. The foreign nationals were abducted on May 9 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica