Ondo tops Lassa fever cases in Nigeria, records over 80 deaths

Despite the fatalities and scare caused by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Lassa fever has in 2020 killed more people in Ondo State.
According to records, 18% fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa fever in the state when compared to the less than 1% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Disclosing this in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Thursday, during a road walk sensitization on the eradication of Lassa fever, the Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye stated that of all the confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria, 75% are from three states with Ondo State topping the chart with 36%.
While revealing that Owo and Ose local government areas of the are the epicentres of Lassa fever in the state, Dr Adeyeye appealed to residents on the need to always maintained proper hygiene by ensuring that rodents which are the carriers of the disease are exterminated from their surroundings.
The Acting Commissioner, who also disclosed that the dry season usually heralds the outbreak of the disease in the country, stated that the only way that Lassa fever can be eradicated is only when rodents are wiped off from communities, hence the distribution of 10,000 rodenticides free of charge to residents in order to exterminate rodents.

