Ondo: Two feared dead, palace, houses destroyed over land dispute

Pandemonium broke out in Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area Thursday following a violent clash among residents of the two communities over disputed land.

With two persons feared dead in the fracas, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye was razed while about 150 houses were also destroyed.

The fracas between the two neighbouring communities was said to have started over the alleged insistence by Boboye, who is the Ajagun of Ude, that some parts of Isinigbo were part of his territory.

Angered by the Ajagun’s move, the residents of Isinigbo were said to have attacked his palace which was vandalized and razed, but the traditional ruler had fled before the invasion of his palace.

During a visit by journalists to the areas, roads leading to both communities were barricaded with bonfires as many shop owners had closed and fled.

With the socio-economy activities of the town paralyzed due to the incident, some youths were sighted with dangerous weapons roaming the streets.

According to sources in the area, members of Isinigbo community trooped out in protest against the Ajagun of Ude for demolishing their houses including buildings belonging to non-indigenous who bought land many years ago.

Also, the Oluomon of Isinigbo, Oluwole Kareem, stated that they had to protest to stop continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude.

