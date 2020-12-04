Ondo: Two killed, palace, houses destroyed over land dispute

Two people were feared killed yesterday when violence erupted between Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday over a land dispute. Also, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Oba Sunday Boboye, was razed while about 150 houses were destroyed. The crisis was said to have started over the alleged insistence by Boboye, who is the Ajagun of Ude, that some parts of Isinigbo were under his territory.

Angered by the Ajagun’s move, the residents of Isinigbo were said to have vandalised and razed his palace. However, the traditional ruler had fled before the invasion of his palace. During a visit by journalists to the areas, roads leading to both communities were barricaded with bonfires as many shop owners had closed and fled. Social and economic activities were paralysed in Ude town while some youths displaying dangerous weapons were roaming the streets.

Sources in the area said members of Isinigbo community trooped out in protest against the Ajagun of Ude for demolishing their houses, including buildings belonging to non-indigenes who bought land many years ago. Also, the Oluomon of Isinigbo, Oba Oluwole Kareem, said his subjects had to protest to stop the continued demolition of their buildings by the Ajagun of Ude. Oluwole said they were surprised when a case the Isinigbo community had won in 2012 was taken to another court by Boboye and judgement was secured. The monarch added that they had lived on the land for 800 years.

He said: “Boboye came to us that we are occupying the land illegally. He said he had won the case. That judgement is fraudulent. He first came and demolished over 50 houses. We protested like this but the government did not do anything. His lawyer said he was not aware of the demolition. If he had won the case he was supposed to give us time for dialogue. He did not give us that chance. “Last Thursday, he went to demolish over 150 buildings, includ

