Ondo: Van escaping from Amotekun corps crushes 10-year-old

A van loaded with planks has crushed a 10-yearold boy, identified as Olaniyi Ayomide, to death in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident was said to have occurred over the weekend at Ayeyemi area of the local government when the driver of the van was trying to escape from operatives of Amotekun Corps. According to an eyewitness, the deceased, who lived in the area, was walking by the roadside with his parents on their way home when the incident happened.

The eyewitness, who identified himself as Dele, said the deceased and his parents were unaware that the driver of the van which was on high speed was approaching.

Dele added that the driver, who was on top speed, was trying to dodge some law enforcement agents who had earlier warned him not to convey the planks in the night again before he crushed the boy. He said,

“The man tried to evade arrest by Amotekun men and in the process, he knocked down the boy and crushed him to death.” The eyewitness, a commercial tricyclist, described the sudden death of the boy as horrific. “I just dropped a passenger and made a U-turn to the side of the road where the boy was walking with his father.

“I sighted the van, but before I could call their attention to it, it was too late as the van was already close to them. “The driver of the van also saw them too late because he tried to apply the brakes.

Unfortunately, the driver’s effort was not enough.” The remains of the boy was evacuated by the patrol team of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), while the van driver was arrested by Amotekun Corps.

