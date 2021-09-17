News

Ondo varsity awaits NUC approval of postgraduate studies

Posted on

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) yesterday said it is set to commence postgraduate studies. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Thursday, Mr Ganiu Saliu, school Registrar, said the institution was awaiting the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) before commencement of the programme. According to him, the four departments waiting for approval, all domiciled in the School of Science, are Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. Saliu said the NUC had visited the institution twice for resource verification, which was to study the environment, facilities, equipment and resources on ground for effective take-off of the post graduate studies. “The NUC visited the institution the second time this week, and from what was on ground and which they attested to, it’s a signal that the programme would be approved,” he said.

Our Reporters

