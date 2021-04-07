Ondo varsity ex-lecturer found dead in his car

A former lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, has been found dead in his car within the university community.

The don, Dr Olatunde Adegbuyi,

who was said to be a lecturer at the Department of Earth Sciences of the university, was reportedly hale and hearty when he was last seen.

According to a source, the deceased was discovered dead by residents of Akungba Akoko Community who noticed he was inside the his car parked along Permanent Site Street in Akungba.

A source said: “It was a passer-by that first saw him and noticed that he was in car and his head had dropped and he was not moving. The person quickly raised the alarm to call attention of the other residents of the area. On getting there it was discovered the lecturer had ‘gone’. ”

The cause of the death as not been revealed as at the time of filling this report.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said investigation had commenced into the matter.

