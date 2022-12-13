Ondo varsity has no reason to be poor – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Prof Emmanuel Ologunorisa, has said that the university has no reason to be poor in view of its closeness to the coastal region of the state and the newly approved courses of study by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

This was even as he said that his administration would leverage on the comparative advantage of the coastal environment in which the university is located with a view to opening it to the world by keying in into the new global economic order, that is, the “Blue or Ocean Economy” by introducing courses in Marine Sciences and Technology so as to turn around the financial fortune of ivory tower.

Ologunorisa, who disclosed this at the first Congregation meeting after his appointment as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution in February, however, noted that the meeting availed him the opportunity to officially meet with both academic and non-teaching staff of the university for the first time since he assumed duty.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor acknowledged that the delay in convening a Congregation meeting was due to the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that was recently suspended by the union.

Ologunorisa further disclosed that though while the eight-month strike, lasted, he was able to interact with major stakeholders, including the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) which had agreed to build a School of Maritime Studies and hostel facilities that can accommodate 200 students at a time for the university at Ugbonla, Ilaje Local Government Area where the school is to be sited.

He, however, informed members of the Congregation that the Governor and Visitor to the University, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) had approved funds for OSOPADEC for the take-off of the school in the state’s 2023 Appropriated Budget.

The Vice Chancellor hinted that through his administration’s expansion of academic programmes and collaborations with leading universities in the United States and other parts of the world, which are already taking shape, the narrative of the university from uncertainty of funds would become a thing of the past.

According to him, some of the newly introduced programmes in the university include Nursing, Applied Geology, Two Year Top-up programmes, professional Masters and Doctorate Degrees.

“I am pleased to inform you all that a few weeks ago, we received provisional approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence the School of Management Sciences, in addition to the three existing Schools of Science, Agriculture and Engineering,” the Vice Chancellor stated.

He listed some of the challenges his administration inherited to include unpaid three months’ salary arrears, unpaid pension deductions, unpaid cooperative deductions, unpaid union deductions, ICT deficit, security challenges, poor working environment, and unavailability of electricity, among others.

