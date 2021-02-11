Ondo varsity postpones SSANU union election over strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has postponed the union’s election of new officers at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State. The election which was scheduled for today was postponed over nationwide strike of the union.

A circular signed by Mr. Olayiwola Salaam, the National Vice-President of the union (West) yesterday said that all inconveniences were regretted. “I write to inform you of the postponement of the quadrennial Congress scheduled for Thursday in OAUSTECH. “The election can no longer be conducted in solidarity for the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by SSANU and Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU). “A new date for the congress will be communicated as all inconveniences are duly regretted,” Salaam said.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the union had commenced the nationwide action on 5th February, 2021 over inability to resolve dispute over Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of new minimum wage. Other demands of the workers included the nonpayment of retirement benefits to former members, non-constitution of visitation panels to universities, poor funding of universities, teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units, among others.

