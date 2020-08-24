Ondo violence: Arrest Kekemeke, invite Akeredolu for questioning – PDP demands

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the arrest of former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state.

The party also said security agencies should invite Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to to punish Akeredolu and Kekemeke for instigating violence in Ondo State.

The party noted that Kekemeke was seen in a viral video boasting that APC will use violence to rig the October 10 Ondo governorship election.

It also said the former chairman accused Governor Akeredolu of being behind the violent attacks against the PDP campaign in the state.

“The cowardly brag by Kekemeke has further left no one in doubt that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have lost foothold in Ondo State and now resort to thuggery, violence and voter suppression, seeing that there is no way they can win in the election.

“Moreover, Kekemeke’s boasts that Governor Akeredolu is the one currently unleashing violence on the PDP candidate and bragging of help from the Federal Government and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, further shows that Governor Akeredolu is not on the ground and cannot win in a free and fair contest.

“The confession also exposes the fact that the APC had never won any election but only deploys the instrument of electoral manipulations including violence, ballot snatching, rigging, bloodletting and use of compromised security operatives to suppress voters and grab power as witnessed in Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Osun as well as the 2019 Presidential election, among others,” PDP said.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respond to the boasts by Kekemeke that the Federal Government uses “federal might” to suppress Nigerians and muscle elections for the APC.

