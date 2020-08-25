Ondo violence: PDP demands Kekemeke’s arrest, Akeredolu’s probe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state.

The party also said that security agencies should invite Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to punish Akeredolu and Kekemeke for instigating violence in the state.

The party noted that Kekemeke was seen in a viral video, boasting that APC would use violence to rig the October 10 governorship election. It also said the former chairman accused Akeredolu of being behind the violent attacks against the PDP campaign in the state.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respond to the boasts by Kekemeke that the Federal Government would use “federal might” to suppress Nigerians and muscle elections for the APC.

PDP also accused APC of destroying its campaign materials as well as planning to use armed thugs and militants to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens of the state. It, however, regretted that despite the threat, Kekemeke has not been arrested or invited for questioning by security agencies.

The statement reads: “The cowardly brag by Kekemeke has further left no one in doubt that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have lost foothold in Ondo State and now resort to thuggery, violence and voter suppression, seeing that there is no way they can win in the election.

“Moreover, Kekemeke’s boasts that Governor Akeredolu is the one currently unleashing violence on the PDP candidate and bragging of help from the Federal Government and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, further shows that Governor Akeredolu is not on the ground and cannot win in a free and fair contest.

