News

Ondo violence: PDP demands Kekemeke’s arrest, Akeredolu’s probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state.

 

The party also said that security agencies should invite Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to punish Akeredolu and Kekemeke for instigating violence in the state.

 

The party noted that Kekemeke was seen in a viral video, boasting that APC would use violence to rig the October 10 governorship election. It also said the former chairman accused Akeredolu of being behind the violent attacks against the PDP campaign in the state.

 

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respond to the boasts by Kekemeke that the Federal Government would use “federal might” to suppress Nigerians and muscle elections for the APC.

 

PDP also accused APC of destroying its campaign materials as well as planning to use armed thugs and militants to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens of the state. It, however, regretted that despite the threat, Kekemeke has not been arrested or invited for questioning by security agencies.

 

The statement reads: “The cowardly brag by Kekemeke has further left no one in doubt that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have lost foothold in Ondo State and now resort to thuggery, violence and voter suppression, seeing that there is no way they can win in the election.

 

“Moreover, Kekemeke’s boasts that Governor Akeredolu is the one currently unleashing violence on the PDP candidate and bragging of help from the Federal Government and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, further shows that Governor Akeredolu is not on the ground and cannot win in a free and fair contest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

$500m Chinese loan: Reps summon Amaechi, Ahmed, Pantami over railway contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi,  his communication and finance counterparts, Dr. Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs. Zainab Ahmed to provide answers on a $500million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country. They are also to provide details on the […]
News

WHO certifies Nigeria free of polio virus

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After months of certification processes, Nigeria was yesterday declared free of wild polio virus by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after three consecutive years of non-record of wild polio outbreak in any part of the country. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in February, some experts were afraid some hiccups might […]
News

NCDC confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The daily figure of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria dropped to its lowest in five days with 325 new samples confirmed positive in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for August 15. Before Saturday, the last time Nigeria confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: