News

Ondo warns against forcing members to join unions

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Ondo State Government yesterday warned unions against forcing membership on anyone. The Special Adviser to the Governor Mr. Dare Aragbaiye gave the warning during a meeting with union leaders. Aragbaiye said the state government was determined to address the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the persistent increase in prices of goods and services. He said the position of the state government was that no union should fix prices for members, adding that artisans, traders, service providers and farmers must be allowed to operate, sell their produce and render any service in any part of the state as they may deem profitable. Aragbaiye said: “It is the way the executives of these respective associations or groups run the associations that will attract people to join the professional or the trading groups. “No association should invade anybody’s shop or business by reason of not joining their association or group. Also, all traders should be allowed to sell their goods and services in the state at reasonable prices. Nobody should force anybody to increase the price of his or her goods and services again.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement. The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and […]
News

CAN President slams FG over Abuja-Lokoja highway

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Irked over the delay in completing the over 200-kilometre long Abuja/Lokoja highway, the President of thr Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has chided the Federal Government for it lukewarm attitude to fixing the federal highway. He said the federal highway has been under construction for 15 years and not yet completed, saying […]
News

Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) of Plateau State has called on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, to ensure that the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of three women in Bassa LGC are properly investigated and interrogated and to ensure appropriate prosecution. National Publicity Secretary of IDA, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica