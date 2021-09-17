Ondo warns against forcing members to join unions

The Ondo State Government yesterday warned unions against forcing membership on anyone. The Special Adviser to the Governor Mr. Dare Aragbaiye gave the warning during a meeting with union leaders. Aragbaiye said the state government was determined to address the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the persistent increase in prices of goods and services. He said the position of the state government was that no union should fix prices for members, adding that artisans, traders, service providers and farmers must be allowed to operate, sell their produce and render any service in any part of the state as they may deem profitable. Aragbaiye said: “It is the way the executives of these respective associations or groups run the associations that will attract people to join the professional or the trading groups. “No association should invade anybody’s shop or business by reason of not joining their association or group. Also, all traders should be allowed to sell their goods and services in the state at reasonable prices. Nobody should force anybody to increase the price of his or her goods and services again.”
