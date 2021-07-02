Metro & Crime

Ondo warns parents, youths over cultism

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday vowed to take stringent measures against cultism to put an end to crimes perpetrated by cultists in Ondo State. Declaring a clampdown on cultists in the state with immediate effect, the government noted that cult-related activities in the state had become a huge concern. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this at a briefing shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC), said parents and guardians had been warned to rein in their children and wards. He said: “Council noted the activities of cultists and cult groups.

As you know, Ondo State is not insulated from the menace of cultism. There will be a clampdown on cult activities and cult groups in the state. Parents are to rein in their wards.” Ojogo also disclosed that the council reiterated the 6pm ban on commercial motorcyclists’ operations in the state. He said: “First, the government looked at the issue of security. Security of lives and property is very vital. Council noted the activities of commercial motorcyclists and reiterated that the ban placed on Okada riders from operating beyond 6pm everyday still subsists. “It does appear that there is a flagrant disregard to the ban.

Government has come to the conclusion that this ban must be reechoed to the people of the state and forcibly enforced. “Enforcement will be carried out and nothing will be spared. We are not placing general blame on the Okada riders, but a preponderant report of security infractions is linked to the use of Okada. “Government is not saying Okada riders are criminals. But criminals are hiding under the cyclists’ operation to perpetrate crime. Security agencies have been alerted and mandated to carry out enforcement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun bows to pressure, suspends controversial Pension Reform Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Barely 24 hours after organised labour in Ogun State threatened to go on strike over the amended Pension Reform Bill, the state government Tuesday stepped down the  controversial bill. Labour had on Monday insisted that the new law was “hurriedly passed by the state House of Assembly without its consent.” The […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N1.7bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns CEO of First Nations Airways, Odukoya

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Chikezie The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arraigned Kayode Odukoya, CEO of First Nation Airways Limited, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos over allegations of forged memorandum of loss of Lagos State certificate of occupancy and N1.7 billion fraud. Odukoya was docked along his companies, First Nation Airways Limited and […]
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica