Ondo warns parents, youths over cultism

Administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday vowed to take stringent measures against cultism to put an end to crimes perpetrated by cultists in Ondo State. Declaring a clampdown on cultists in the state with immediate effect, the government noted that cult-related activities in the state had become a huge concern. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this at a briefing shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC), said parents and guardians had been warned to rein in their children and wards. He said: “Council noted the activities of cultists and cult groups.

As you know, Ondo State is not insulated from the menace of cultism. There will be a clampdown on cult activities and cult groups in the state. Parents are to rein in their wards.” Ojogo also disclosed that the council reiterated the 6pm ban on commercial motorcyclists’ operations in the state. He said: “First, the government looked at the issue of security. Security of lives and property is very vital. Council noted the activities of commercial motorcyclists and reiterated that the ban placed on Okada riders from operating beyond 6pm everyday still subsists. “It does appear that there is a flagrant disregard to the ban.

Government has come to the conclusion that this ban must be reechoed to the people of the state and forcibly enforced. “Enforcement will be carried out and nothing will be spared. We are not placing general blame on the Okada riders, but a preponderant report of security infractions is linked to the use of Okada. “Government is not saying Okada riders are criminals. But criminals are hiding under the cyclists’ operation to perpetrate crime. Security agencies have been alerted and mandated to carry out enforcement.”

