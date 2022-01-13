Ondo warns residents against confronting herders

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has advised residents against confronting herders. T his followed the attack by suspected Fulani herders in Molege community, Ose Local Government Area. The hoodlums allegedly hacked three people to death and burnt homes.

In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said any form of attack must be reported to the law enforcement agencies instead of resorting to self-help. He said: “Residents, especially farmers, are enjoined to report any invasion of farmlands and unauthorised grazing to the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, South West Security Network, Amotekun, and other security agencies. None is permitted to resort to self-help.

“This reinforced directive, which is the outcome of the State Security Council meeting, is pertinent following renewed hostilities between farmers and herders resulting in casualties in some boundary towns between Ondo and Edo states. “Government, however, believes strongly that such situations are avoidable if security agencies are always afforded the opportunity to intervene before the escalation of violence.”

