Ondo: When Ayedatiwa held sway

Following the vacation embarked upon by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his subsequent resumption after the leave, Adewa le Momoh takes a look at the activities of his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, and how he fared as acting governor

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on April 1, began a 15-day working vacation as the first installment of his 2021 annual leave. And in line with the provision of the constitution, Akeredolu mandated his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to take over for the period he would be away hence a letter was transmitted to the State House of Assembly.

According to the letter, which was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, the deputy governor would perform the functions of the office of the governor pending when the governor will resumption for duties on April 26, 2021.

The first assignment for Ayedatiwa as acting governor was on April 3, when he assured athletes in the state, who were preparing for the National Sport Festival (NSF) in Edo State of the Akeredolu-led administration commitment to their welfare.

The acting governor, who reiterated the administration’s commitment to prioritize the welfare of the state’s athletes, admonished the athletes to avoid any banned substance and always be good ambassadors of the state.

He stated this when he received the competition’s Torch of Unity at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital. His words: “Let me reiterate for the umpteenth time that our administration will continue to prioritise the need and welfare of our sportsmen and women. We have repeatedly maintained that sport is a good avenue for social interaction and integration among the youths of the nation.”

The acting governor who emphasized that The Torch of Unity symbolised the readiness of the state to participate in the festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ maintained that sport is an avenue for social interaction and integration amongst the youths.

He added that the administration will continue to encourage youths through sporting activities because of their roles and usefulness to the society as well as create jobs opportunity. APRIL 6 was another date in history for Aiyedatiwa.

On this date, he charged the Ondo State contingent for the sports festival to exhibit good conducts at the event. He gave the charge when he addressed the contingent at their camp in Benin. “I advise you to be law-abiding, stay within the rules of the game and compete fairly and put in your best. I can see that they are in very high spirit and ready for the game. I know they will do us proud and we will welcome them back to Ondo State as heroes,” he said. On April 7, the acting governor played host to leaders of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23), and spoke on what to expect ahead of the 2023 general election. He said Ondo State will not be passive with the process that would bring about the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 presidential election. While describing SWAGA as a “great movement,” the acting governor stated that Tinubu has for a long while been a friend of the state and a nationalist who accommodates everyone regardless of ethno-religious background, attributes he said the incoming president must possess to unite Nigeria.

“The APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a phenomenal and leader of leaders whose track records are there for everyone to see,” he said, adding: “l am a man under authority, we have only one voice from our governor. He is the one who can speak or make a pronouncement, but I can assure you (SWAGA) that Ondo State will not be passive.”

On April 9, Ayedatiwa played host to members of the South-West Legislative Reform Implementation Committee (SLRIC) and Majority Leaders of South-West State Houses of Assembly.

Addressing his guests, the acting governor backed the move by state Houses of Assembly in the South-West to review the legislative procedure, rules and standing orders of the respective houses. Stressing the importance of collaboration and coming together of the Majority Leaders, Ayedatiwa noted that the move will foster cross-fertilization of ideas and innovation as no one is an island. While lauding the states Assembly in the region for the smooth passage of the South-West Security Network Bill, he maintained that with their support, the operation has taken off effectively in the various states.

The acting governor, on April 12, directed that the most senior career officer of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) should take charge of the affairs of the commission following the dissolution of the board.

The move was taken following the expiration of the tenure of the members of the Board of OSOPADEC led by the Chairman, Gbenga Edema. Ayedatiwa, who directed that the most senior career officer should take charge of the commission’s affairs pending the reconstitution of a new board, also directed that members of the board should hand over all government property in their possession to the secretary of the commission.

Following the outbreak of land dispute between Supare And Oka Akoko communities in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, Aiyedatiwa set up a factfinding committee to inquire into the immediate and remote causes of the dispute on April 14. He appointed the lawmaker representing Akoko South West/Akoko South East federal constituency, Hon. Ade Adeogun as chairman of the committee, while the Surveyor General of the State, Mr. S. A. Adigun, was named as secretary. According to the acting governor, the committee is expected to broker immediate and lasting peace in the communities, investigate causes of the dispute, assess the level of attendant damage and as well make recommendations to the state government on the resolution of the crisis among others and submit its reort within two weeks. On April 15, Ayedatiwa played host to the United States Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo. He used the occasion to reiterate the determination of the Akeredolu administration to partner with relevant organizations in the fight against HIV/AIDS and other diseases in the state. The acting governor, particularly, lauded the frontal role that the United States had been playing in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria and Ondo State in particular since its outbreak. He noted that the state government had since domesticated the fight against HIV/AIDS through the Ondo State Action Committee on AIDS ODSACA, saying it will continue to support the initiative. On her part, the Consul-General stressed the need for increased treatment of HIV victims, which according to her informed the setting up of AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN).

Ayedatiwa addressed members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ondo State Chapter and officials of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state who paid a protest visit on April 19. He pleaded with the judiciary workers to exercise patience pending the conclusion of the ongoing deliberations on their demand for financial autonomy nationwide.

Ayedatiwa, who noted that the state cannot single itself out from other states of the federation in handling the issue, however, assured the protesting workers that the Akeredolu-led government will not be opposed to the issue, when a standard is finally agreed on across the federation.

According to him, members of the two unions are currently both at the state and national levels are currently engaging governments with a view to finding a lasting solution to the issue. “This is a national issue that involves all the thirty-six states. Ondo State cannot at this time single herself out.

There has to be a standard frame work across the states upon which it would be based on. I can tell you that the thirty-six state governors are meeting on this issue and the discussion is still ongoing “Until the federal and the states governments agree, no state can single itself out to implement this. Like I said, we are not averse to it. It is a constitutional issue and it would be resolved constitutionally,” he explained.

The Chairman of Akure Branch of NBA, Mr. Rotimi Olorunfemi, who led the visit, appealed to Akeredolu to blaze trail on the implementation of judicial financial autonomy as a former National President of the NBA. On April 21, Aiyedatiwa re-emphasised his continued loyalty to his boss.

He reiterated this while playing host to his kinsmen under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilaje, when they paid him a visit. He said he had always been loyal to Akeredolu even before he became governor and the loyalty he exhibited during the relationship earned him the position of deputy governor, which he is presently occupying.

“I want to assure you, the entire Ilaje nation that I have always been a loyal person everywhere I have worked. So, it will not be difficult for me as a deputy governor to remain loyal and supportive to my governor. So, I will not disappoint the Ilaje nation in that regard.”

Ayedatiwa also used the occasion to assure the Ilaje people that due attention would be paid to the oil-rich community in the scheme of things under the Akeredolu-led administration.

Speaking on the security challenges in the area, Aiyedatiwa said while government will device necessary machinery to strengthen security in the state, parents should guild their wards to steam the tides of criminality. He added that efforts would be made to expand the presence of the Nigerian Police formations to boost the security architecture in the community. The National President of the group, Prince Rapheal Iwamitigha, solicited for government;s intervention in terms of infrastructure, empowerment and security in Ilaje community.

While congratulating the governor and the deputy governor on their victory both at poll and the tribunal, Iwamitigha charged Aiyedatiwa to be a good ambassador of the Ilaje. April 22 was the date the acting governor played host to the management of University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi.

Aiyedatiwa, who thanked the management of the institution for its contributions to development of the health sector, said UNIMED will continue to enjoy government’s support towards ensuring that it achieves the goal of providing world class healthcare services to people of the state.

He acknowledged the efforts being made by the university, which have led to establishment of some other medical facilities in other states of the federation.

In his remarks, Prof. Fatusi noted that the love which the people have for the Akeredolu administration manifested in his victories both at poll for his reelection and election tribunal.

While commending the administration for its support so far, he said the institution will not relent in delivering qualitative healthcare services to the people of Ondo State.

