Ondo: Where’ll the pendulum swing to between Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi?

As the Ondo governorship election holds this weekend, ONYEKACHI EZE writes on the factors that may influence its outcome

Attention is on Ondo State, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct governorship election tomorrow. Unlike the September 19, governorship election in Edo State, the Ondo State poll will be a three-horse race involving the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Also, unlike in Edo, where the two major contenders are from the same senatorial zone, the three senatorial zones in Ondo State are up against each other.

Against this backdrop, the contest is likely to be a dog fight. But, no matter how it goes, a winner must emerge at the end of the day. Several factors, including the performance of the incumbent, antecedent and competence of the other candidates as well as the other socio-political issues will be the deciding factors. However, given what happened in Edo State, federal might and incumbency factor might play little or no role in the Ondo election. Though, in some states in the past, where the incumbency factor failed, federal might came to the rescue during a rerun.

But if the people of Ondo State employ the Edo template, where the people stoutly defended their votes, and with the introduction of new technology by INEC, the wish of the electorate might prevail, and there will be no rerun. Many people believed that the introduction of result portal by the electoral commission that made it possible for results from polling units to be directly uploaded on the commission’s portal after votes are counted prevented manipulation of the Edo governorship results.

The three major candidates in the Ondo election have paid their dues in politics. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN), who is the candidate of the APC, ran in 2012 on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but lost. He was able to win in his second attempt in 2016 on the platform of APC. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who is flying the PDP flag, was the party’s candidate in 2016, but lost to Akeredolu, while he ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, is the incumbent deputy governor of the state. He left APC due to some irreconcilable differences with the governor, and pitched his tent, first with PDP and later, ZLP, after he lost the PDP primary election.

The political equation might have changed if the alliance talk between PDP and ZLP had succeeded as many believe that combination of votes from Ondo south and central senatorial zones, where ZLP and PDP candidates come from would have made things difficult for the APC candidate. Ondo central is said to have the highest concentration of votes, though no party can lay claim to it but it was to the advantage of the APC candidate that the alliance failed.

The state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, ruled out the workability of the alliance , when it was muted, had described the move as “ego driven contents and driven by bitterness,” adding that “those whose aims are not altruistic are bound to fail and get further decimated in their numbers.”

As expected, the inability of the PDP and ZLP candidates to forge an alliance means that both parties will be sharing their votes. However, the PDP candidate is not new to pre-election intrigues. It would be recalled that intra-party squabble affected him in 2016. Jegede who was cleared two weeks to the election, had demanded for postponement of the poll for at least by 30 days to enable him submit list of party agents as provided for in the 2010 Electoral Act.

The candidate told Olusegun Agbaje who was INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State then, when he led a protest to the commission’s office in Akure that the Act stipulates that each party should make their party agents available to the commission, 14 days before the day of election.

His words: “The Biyi Poroye faction of the PDP had submitted a list of party agents to the commission before the expiration of the deadline for Jimoh Ibrahim, who was removed by the Appeal Court judgement.

It follows from the foregoing that any list of agents purportedly forwarded by one Poroye and his fellow pretenders who had been illegally parading themselves as the state executive members of the PDP, Ondo State cannot be regarded as authentic.

“As it is, the Peoples Democratic Party has not forwarded the list of its agents to the commission. Whichever way one may look at the situation on ground, the governorship election of Ondo state slated for 26th November (2016), if conducted, will undoubtedly be in breach of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended. It is in light of the foregoing that I request you to defer the governorship election for Ondo State for at least 30 days so as not to conduct the election in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.”

But INEC said it was too late to shift the poll as it had committed huge resources already to prepare for it. It went ahead to conduct the poll as earlier fixed and Jegede lost to Akeredolu by 150,380 to 244,842 votes. To the consternation of many, he refused to challenge the outcome at the governorship election petition tribunal.

The PDP candidate believed he won the election. The confession of Ifedayo Abegunde, who recently resigned from Akeredolu’s cabinet as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) appears to have justified his claim.

Abegunde, who maintained that the governor lost to Jegede in 2016., said: “It was through the powers from me and other APC pillars that made INEC declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost the election. So, Akeredolu didn’t win the Ondo governorship election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor. We were the pillars behind him and we will not support him again. He will lose this time around.”

No doubt, the claim cannot rewrite history as Akeredolu has almost served out his first term in office, but tomorrow’s governorship contest provides another opportunity for the people of Ondo State to choose between Jegede and Akeredolu. The third force is Ajayi, who, though was not on the ballot in 2016 but played a passive role as his nomination made Akeredolu to qualify for the governorship election.

The governor ought to have an edge over the other two candidates, but some say that the policies of his administration became campaign issues for his opponents. For instance, Ajayi, who is his deputy, is accusing him of mismanaging the state’s resources. Also, a former PDP governorship aspirant, Dr. Bode Ayorinde said the activities of the governor since he assumed office, are making it easy for PDP to win the October 10 election.

Ayorinde, who said he was a member of the APC, accused the governor of abandoning governance of the state for his Aketi team. “That is his undoing; he became a lone ranger. So, Akeredolu has naturally campaigned for the PDP to take over. In fact, his activities alone are enough to give power to PDP,” Ayorinde added.

Besides these, the governor has also been accused of poor performance in office in the last four years. He has increased school fees in state owned tertiary institutions. Last year, students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) and the Ondo State University of Science Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH), protested over increase in their school fees by about 200 per cent; from N35, 000 to between N100,000 and N150, 000.

The two schools were closed down for more than three weeks. Last month, Akeredolu announced reductions in the fees, probably because of the forthcoming election, but he retained the levies he imposed on health and maternity centres, which were abolished by his predecessor in office, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. The governor explained that the reduction in school fees was to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jegede, the PDP candidate, has promised to reduce the tuition fees and offer cheaper medical services, if he wins the election. His words: “We have divergent positions on a lot of things. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in and increased the tuition in all our tertiary institutions, we believe that should not happen. I believe that the fees should be made affordable to all our students. I believe that Ondo State can afford that because it has been done before. I believe that we should bring down the fees.

“While the APC government believed that they should hike the fees that are payable in all our health institutions, I will not share that view. I believe that people should be the focus of the government and those high fees in the name of IGR (internally generated revenue) should come down because access to medicare should not be a matter of IGR.

“Akeredolu’s government believes that our pregnant women should pay high fees when they want to access maternal care when they go to the hospital for delivery; I do not share that view. We believe that our pregnant women should have access to free maternal services.

“Akeredolu’s government believes that people do not need help and that they can help themselves. But we believe that we should be able to assist those who are in the business of commerce, those who are in the business of industries for them to take off so that they can provide the much-needed employment for our people.” The claims by the opposition, notwithstanding, the APC camp insists that Governor Akeredolu’s achievements will earn him a second term as the people of Ondo State cannot afford to return to what it described as the “inglorious days of the PDP.’

The state chairman of APC, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, who expressed the optimism, said neither Jegede nor Ajayi poses threat to Akeredolu’s reelection bid. His words: “Before the gubernatorial primary election in the state, there were only two active political parties.

The defection of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, increased the tally to three. Agboola lured the PDP into a trap and put the party in disarray. He assured the PDP leaders that his movement to their party would divide the APC. Unfortunately, he sneaked out of the APC a lone ranger! Thereafter, he left PDP with a sizeable number of the foot soldiers and members after losing the governorship ticket, thereby depleting the PDP.

“This dealt a serious blow to the PDP as almost half of the members migrated to ZLP, while some decided to join the APC. The APC has captured almost 60 per cent of political structures in the state. Most of ZLP members have moved to APC even before the gubernatorial primary election, while others left the party as a protest against the coming of Agboola Ajayi into the party. We never see him as a threat and he is not even in this race, but the point I am trying to explain is that Ajayi has depleted PDP, and his exit from PDP did more havoc to the chances of the party in the election. He moved with quality politicians within PDP to ZLP within a short period.

If you look at it critically, APC becomes the beneficiary as we have been harvesting defectors from both PDP and ZLP. “Besides all these, ZLP is without structures in the state. How can their candidate be a threat when the party does not have political structures? It is just noise, and politics is not about making noise but having structures that can win election for a political party.

We have also received some notable members of African Democratic Party (ADP) from across the state, with large chunk from Ondo West and East local government areas. The entire structures of the party have been collapsed into APC under the leadership of the House of Representatives member representing the area, Hon. Abiola Makinde. So, Ajayi cannot be a threat to us as we have done our homework well ahead of time, even before he decided to contest on the platform of ZLP. “Again, we parade the best political actors today in the state. All the strong political gladiators in the state are solidly behind the reelection of Governor Akeredolu.

All the aspirants who contested for the party’s ticket with Akeredolu have all pledged their support for him. Chief Olusola Oke, Engr. Ife Oyedele, Chief Bukola Adetula, Amb. Sola Sola Iji, and a host of others.

These great men shelved their personal interests for the party, and gave room for reconciliation. They all put the interest of the party and the state above personal interests and have been working tirelessly for the same course. They believe that governance is about service delivery. Remember, APC is the only party that is focused on the welfare of the people.”

Adetimehin, who also dismissed former Governor Olusegun Mimiko support for Ajayi, said: “We are not scared over Mimiko’s support for Agboola Ajayi. Agreed, Mimiko is a great politician and the leader of the ZLP, but I want to remind you that he was once the leader of Labour Party and PDP. For a man to be leader of three political parties within a very short time, you should know and understand what that means. You should know that people can never be taken for a ride all the time.

The people of Ondo State are well enlightened and a politician of a three political parties within a year cannot be seen or taken as a serious politician.” The state Commissioner for Information (Ojogo), who also maintained that Akrellodu’s reelection, is a done deal, said the governor’s achievements speaks for him and that the electorate across the three senatorial districts of the state will reward him with their votes.

He said: “The entire state is the catchment area of Governor Akeredolu. The reason is simple; there is no senatorial district, local government in the entire state that the governor has not touched.

He may not have touched every community but it is most likely that every local government has felt a touch of the governor’s hard work and achievements. There is no local government out of the 18 local governments, including that of the immediate past governor of the state. We had a lot to do and a lot had been done and a lot will still be done there. “For instance, you cannot say Ondo is not a catchment area of the governor.

The reason is simple. Even though the University of Medical Sciences is situated there, what you see today is a higher improvement of what this government met on ground. Here was an institution without the backing of the law.

This government came in and the law had been passed. There was no teaching hospital. A teaching hospital had been built and a modern one for that matter. And more and more infrastructural developments are taking place. You cannot that Akure which is the state capital still in the central senatorial zone has not benefitted from the touch of Mr. Governor ditto to Idanre. Are we talking about Ifedore, all in the central? “If you go to the south, are we going to say that the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology that was mindlessly abandoned by the immediate past administration has not received a boost inform of infrastructural touch.

The place was abandoned and I know, we all know that it’s a deliberate effort on the part of those who were responsible for that criminal abandonment because that school was initiated and it was established by the previous government before the immediate past administration. The government looked the other way, for eight years that school was not touched. No roads. It became overgrown by weeds.

“But I think the best way to described is to have a comparative analysis of what the government has done as far as OAUTECH is concern and what the previous government refused to do deliberately, as far as that school is concern.

Are we talking about the Okitipupa Igbokoda bypass, the Ayeka/Irele road cum bridge that was abandoned by the immediate past government? Maybe because they were in the south senatorial district, the immediate past administration did not touch them. But here is man who has come to improve not only on what he met on ground but to also infuse ingenious methods of touching the life of the people in the southern senatorial district.

“Of course, talking about the northern senatorial district is like saying the obvious. We have said it over and over again that more than 140 kilometres of roads in Ondo North have been completed.

We still savour what we have seen in terms of the developmental drive and the employment opportunities that have been provided through the Ore Industrial Hub. I mean the Ondo Linyi Industrial Hub. Even if people want to deny the fact that nothing has happened, nobody can close his eyes and drive through Ore bridge. No matter how you hate it, the bridge is there. Can anybody say the man has not done anything?

