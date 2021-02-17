Metro & Crime

Ondo: Wife kills husband over alleged claims of infidelity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A woman has killed her husband in Omotosho axis of Okitipupa Local Area of Ondo State over alleged claims of infidelity.

The woman, identified as Beatrice, was said to have attacked her husband, Emmanuel Ikujuni, with a plank after he received a phone call from a lady.

According to sources, an argument had ensued over the call with Beatrice accusing her husband of infidelity.

The sources added that the argument later degenerated into fisticuffs between the husband and wife after which the woman picked up a plank and her husband on the head.

Following the incident, the husband was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours but died before he could be admitted.

Narrating the incident, a sister to the deceased, Imoleayo Ikujuni, stated that: “During the fight, she hit him with a plank and he died instantly.”

Our Reporters

