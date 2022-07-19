Health

Ondo worst hit in S’West by exit of doctors, health workers – NMA

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure. Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State chapter, Tuesday disclosed that the state is the most affected in the South West by brain drain of medical professionals.

Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, the association’s chairperson, claimed that doctors and other healthcare professionals had been quitting in record numbers due to what she called unfavourable working conditions.

While lamenting over the development in a press conference to herald the Annual General Meeting of the association, Adegbehingbe, said that irregular salary payment had been one of the major factors contributing to the issue.

Her words: “The issue of brain drain it is something that is very massive, and it is not only in Ondo State, though Ondo State is the worst in the South West region; and in the national and the state body we have been on it, engaging the government.

“We could recall that at the beginning of my assumption in office there were several strikes because of the issue of salary, and that was our appeal at the beginning that government should at least look for a way in addressing the health sector issues because once they start leaving it would be difficult to get them back.

“So, we have been engaging them; we wrote several letters, and that has led to the exodus of doctors and they are still leaving; and not only doctors alone, health workers generally.

“I have said it several times that the only solution is the regular payment of salary. Colleagues are complaining bitterly, every morning I do receive calls on this and after they have made the complaints they will say, chairman, I can’t wait again, I’m leaving. And that is the main cause.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Experts: COVID-19, others threat to exclusive breastfeeding

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Nigeria has recorded an improvement with exclusive breastfeeding rate rising from 17 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2018. As the global community marks the World Breastfeeding Week, experts fear that amid COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing risk of food insecurity and malnutrition in the country may impact negatively on the gains achieved […]

stethoscope
Health

Nigerians expended $1bn on medical tourism in 2008 – Finance Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Nigerians expended $1.0 billion on medical tourism in 2008, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has said. The amount she said went into  seeking treatments in four areas of healthcare namely oncology, cardio-vascular, nephrology and orthopaedic medicine. The minister spoke in Abuja at a  meeting with the team of […]
Health

Wear mask while having sex, Canada’s top doctor suggests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic. Dr Theresa Tam said in a statement there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica