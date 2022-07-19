Ondo worst hit in S’West by exit of doctors, health workers – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State chapter, Tuesday disclosed that the state is the most affected in the South West by brain drain of medical professionals.

Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, the association’s chairperson, claimed that doctors and other healthcare professionals had been quitting in record numbers due to what she called unfavourable working conditions.

While lamenting over the development in a press conference to herald the Annual General Meeting of the association, Adegbehingbe, said that irregular salary payment had been one of the major factors contributing to the issue.

Her words: “The issue of brain drain it is something that is very massive, and it is not only in Ondo State, though Ondo State is the worst in the South West region; and in the national and the state body we have been on it, engaging the government.

“We could recall that at the beginning of my assumption in office there were several strikes because of the issue of salary, and that was our appeal at the beginning that government should at least look for a way in addressing the health sector issues because once they start leaving it would be difficult to get them back.

“So, we have been engaging them; we wrote several letters, and that has led to the exodus of doctors and they are still leaving; and not only doctors alone, health workers generally.

“I have said it several times that the only solution is the regular payment of salary. Colleagues are complaining bitterly, every morning I do receive calls on this and after they have made the complaints they will say, chairman, I can’t wait again, I’m leaving. And that is the main cause.”

