Ondo youths lament unending police brutality

One year after the #EndSARS protest that rocked many parts of the country, youths in Ondo State yesterday trooped out into the streets of Akure, the state capital, to commemorate the anniversary of the end police brutality campaign. The youth, who converged on Post Office Junction along the popular Oba Adesida Road, embarked on a candlelight procession through the A-Division axis to NEPA Roundabout in honour of the youth who were purportedly killed by security forces during the October 20, 2020 protest.

Last year, during the protest, hoodlums who were said to have hijacked the protest embarked on violent protests, where some buildings in different parts of the state were razed. Chanting various solidarity songs, the protesters, who were decked in black attires, took off from NEPA Roundabout, where they disrupted the flow traffic for a few minutes before heading to the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police, where they submitted their demands to the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami.

Like this: Like Loading...