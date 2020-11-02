Ondo youths protest incessant accidents, block major road

Youths yesterday blocked the ever-busy Owo-Ikare Road in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State over incessant accidents on the road. The youth, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway.

The Owo-Ikare Road has for years served as a major transit route for motorists and passengers travelling between the northern and south-western parts of the country. With the blockade of the road, motorists were caught up in traffic snarl which lasted for hours.

It was learnt that the protest was propelled by an accident which claimed about 10 lives at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state on Saturday where over 10 lives were lost.

The accident was said to have been caused by a truck carrying bags of rice, which had a brake failure, and rammed into Ibaka Market in the town. Witnesses said the truck was descending the Okerigbo hill while coming from the Ikare- Akoko axis when it lost control due to break failure.

Chanting various songs, the youth carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Incessant motor accidents a danger to our existence,” “Untimely deaths

