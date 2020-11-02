Metro & Crime

Ondo youths protest incessant accidents, block major road

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Youths yesterday blocked the ever-busy Owo-Ikare Road in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State over incessant accidents on the road. The youth, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway.

 

The Owo-Ikare Road has for years served as a major transit route for motorists and passengers travelling between the northern and south-western parts of the country. With the blockade of the road, motorists were caught up in traffic snarl which lasted for hours.

 

It was learnt that the protest was propelled by an accident which claimed about 10 lives at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state on Saturday where over 10 lives were lost.

 

The accident was said to have been caused by a truck carrying bags of rice, which had a brake failure, and rammed into Ibaka Market in the town. Witnesses said the truck was descending the Okerigbo hill while coming from the Ikare- Akoko axis when it lost control due to break failure.

 

Chanting various songs, the youth carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Incessant motor accidents a danger to our existence,” “Untimely deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Protesters attack prison, free inmates

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…burn police station, LG secretariat, Akeredolu’s campaign office     Violence erupted in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday after hoodlums freed prisoners held at the Correctional Service facility in the town.   The hoodlums were said to have launched an attack on the facility after attacking the Okitipupa […]
Metro & Crime

There’s a grand conspiracy to destabilize govt – Osun APC Caucus in NASS

Posted on Author Reporter

…vows total support for Oyetola The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus representing Osun State in the National Assembly have attributed the vandalisation and looting of public ad private properties across Osun and other states of the nation to a grand conspiracy to destabilize the government. The team also commended Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on […]
Metro & Crime

We await youth reps to commence proceedings, says Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State, Monday said that it was waiting for the two nominated representatives of the youths in order to begin proceedings. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier inaugurated the panel at the State House, Marina, Lagos. The panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: