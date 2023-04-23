ONDOCCIMA, govt differ on forest reserve takeover

The Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA) and the state government have expressed divergent opinions on the takeover of the government reserves in the different parts of the state. While the ONDOCCIMA called on the state government to immediately look into the forceful takeover of a government forest reserve by a private company and reverse whatever agreement it has with the said private company, the government insisted that the forest reserves belonged to it and that farming on them is illegal occupants. Thechamberlamentedthe conditions of the more than 10,000 farmers displacedbythe forceful takeover of the forest. In a statement spokesperson for the chamber Adeboro Onibalusi, thetakeoverof the forest has plunged the farmers, families, and several thousands of other dependents into further misery following the worsening inflation rate in the state. The body said: “The forceful and crude evictions of the farmers by fully armed soldiers who were supported by the Amotekun Corps and the wanton destruction of cash crops worth millions of naira is condemnable. “There is an urgent need for the government to take a look at the economic state of our dear state. The latest National Bureau of Statistics data oninflationacrossthe country wasreleased lastSaturday and listed Ondo State among the three states with the highest inflation rate in the country.”
Related Articles
FG borrowing sensibly to fund infrastructure, says Zainab Ahmed
Minister of fFinance, Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government is borrowing “sensibly” to cater to the country’s infrastructure needs. Addressing a press conference on the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the growth of the economy, Ahmed said if Nigeria does not invest in infrastructure, “we will regret it”. As of March […]
Diri launches Oloibiri oil museum, tasks FG, oil coys on development
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government and multinationals oil companies operating in the state to invest more in building critical infrastructure, especially in Oloibiri community, where the first oil well was discovered in the country. The governor made the call yesterday during a virtual meeting for the symbolic launch of […]
Runsewe commends el-Rufai, Fayemi over stand on rape, other issues
As reactions continue to trail the increasing cases of rape and gender – based violence across the country, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have been commended by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over what he termed as […]