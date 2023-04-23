ONDOCCIMA, govt differ on forest reserve takeover

The Ondo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA) and the state government have expressed divergent opinions on the takeover of the government reserves in the different parts of the state. While the ONDOCCIMA called on the state government to immediately look into the forceful takeover of a government forest reserve by a private company and reverse whatever agreement it has with the said private company, the government insisted that the forest reserves belonged to it and that farming on them is illegal occupants. Thechamberlamentedthe conditions of the more than 10,000 farmers displacedbythe forceful takeover of the forest. In a statement spokesperson for the chamber Adeboro Onibalusi, thetakeoverof the forest has plunged the farmers, families, and several thousands of other dependents into further misery following the worsening inflation rate in the state. The body said: “The forceful and crude evictions of the farmers by fully armed soldiers who were supported by the Amotekun Corps and the wanton destruction of cash crops worth millions of naira is condemnable. “There is an urgent need for the government to take a look at the economic state of our dear state. The latest National Bureau of Statistics data oninflationacrossthe country wasreleased lastSaturday and listed Ondo State among the three states with the highest inflation rate in the country.”