Ondo’s future depends on your choice, Olafeso tells delegates

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline contender for the party’s governorship ticket in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso has told delegates in the oncoming party primaries that the future of the state rests on their shoulders.

In a message to the delegates ahead of the party primaries slated for July 22, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Dr. Olafeso reminded them that their choice among the aspirants can make or mar plans to transform and develop the state.

Olafeso said: “Many have stood before you to canvass for your vote, but I encourage you to be discerning to know those who want to reap where they did not sow but lead us to failure at the end of it all and those who are genuinely interested to the development of the state. The choice is yours to make.”

Referring to them as “my leaders,” Olafeso said: “As much as we are delighted to receive our prodigal sons, we must, however, be careful not to fall into the same ditch twice. Should we encourage disloyalty at the detriment of loyalty? This primary presents an opportunity to take charge of our party and ensure that we are not deceived yet again.

“We have heard tales of people who believe your loyalty and value to the party you’ve laboured so much for can be exchanged for pecuniary gains. We have defended you everywhere, though; that you are men and women of integrity and means who turned a blind eye to the lures of power and stood your ground to remain in the party, even while there was nothing to gain in it. For us, we are not alien to you. While there was everything, we were with you and when the tide changed, we never left you.”

Stressing the loyalty of a number of PDP chieftains in the state to the PDP, Olafeso said: “After the 2016 elections that we threw away all by ourselves as a result of the choices we made, we are back to the trenches together. Today, you will gather across the state to ratify the three ad-hoc delegates that will be saddled with the responsibility of electing a candidate for our beloved party at the October polls.

“While some left us to lick our wounds all alone, you all stood your ground and worked relentlessly for the development of the party, an act that culminated in our massive victory at 2019 the last general elections. It was not an easy ride. We all suffered together and we danced to the song of victory together. It is a known Yoruba saying that ‘when the pot cooked in silence, interests are minimal, but when the mortal pounds, everyone is attracted,’” he said.

On his model of governance, Olafeso stressed his commitment to “collegiate leadership style as the solution to the disconnect between government and the governed. Governance will be returned to the grassroots, where it truly needs to be. You will be our ears and eyes. My experiences in the private and public sector will make us hit the ground running. We have been there and know exactly how it works.

“We’ve reiterated wherever we go that our dear State, Ondo, has no reason, whatsoever being in a perpetual state of penury where nothing works. That’s not the Ondo bequeathed to us by our founding fathers. We are too blessed to still be dependent on federal allocations or overtaxing our people.

“We have resolved to get Ondo State to be financially independent and stable. We will ensure education at the primary and secondary level is free and our schools conducive enough while tertiary education is affordable. A total overhauling of our health care system will be paramount. Urban and rural development will not be left out.

“There is no way we can ensure financially stable Ondo with our roads in bad shape, so we will fix our roads and make water at arm’s length for each and every one of us. Our local contractors will work again and capital flight will be expunged. In all these, our people will have jobs to do. Ondo can work and we will ensure that when you elect us as your candidate and later as governor.”

