Ondo’s lifeline for SSCE students

…as govt pays WAEC fees

 Stakeholders: It’s a big relief

 House committee: Govt’s intervention timely, thoughtful

 Parents seek refund, conversion to NECO fee

INTERVENTION

Better days are here for no fewer than 25,736 Senior Secondary School (SS 3) students in Ondo State public schools and their parents as they can now heave a sigh relief following the state government N360 million lifelines for their WAEC registration fees

There are best of times for Senior Secondary School (SS 3) students in Ondo State public schools and their parents.

This is as respite last week came the way of the students and their parents, following the payment by Ondo State Government of their registration fees for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) after several years the policy was suspended.

The state government had a few years ago cancelled the payment of the WASSCE registration fees for the students, citing paucity of funds confronting the state in the face of other competing needs as reason.

But, the state government, two weeks ago, lifted the suspension with the approval and release of a total of N360 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the payment of registration fee for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for the 25,736 students in SS III class in public schools across the state.

For students to qualify for the government’s largesse, the government had earlier introduced a Joint Promotion Examination for secondary school students from SS 2 in order to streamline those of them that would write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the state.

The cancellation of the payment for the examination registration fees, which was introduced by the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, by the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) had been condemned and criticized by stakeholders, who had described such move as ill-advised.

Meanwhile, several parents, especially those from poor socio-economic backgrounds and particularly workers on percentage salary since the beginning of the year were said to have found it extremely difficult to enroll or pay their children examination fees for the SSCE.

Their plight was also said to have been compounded by the withdrawal of school shuttle buses, another education policy which was also introduced by the Mimiko administration, thus making it difficult for students to get to schools.

Conscious of the students’ plight and socio-economic hardship in the country, especially the negative impact of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on the people, Governor Akeredolu had expressed the determination of his administration to look into the payment of WAEC fee with a view to resuscitate the policy, but subject to availability of funds to the state government.

However, during the first working day of the year thanksgiving service and prayer meeting with the state civil servants, the governor pledged the readiness of the state government to resume the payment of WAEC fees in all public schools across the state, a development stakeholders dismissed with a wave of hand as another political statement.

But, with the release of N360 million to WAEC for the payment, various stakeholders including parents, school principals, teachers and other key players in the state’s education sector have described the government’s intervention to resuscitate the payment of the examination fees and to rescue the ailing education sector as timely.

Appraising the government action, they noted that this would serve as a great relief to the 25,736 students and their parents.

However, New Telegraph learnt that the approval for payment of the fees, last week, was sequel to the approval of a memo sent to the governor by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lola Amuda.

While approving the memo, dated March 17, 2021, Governor Akeredolu had instructed that the fund should be released and paid directly to the account of the West African Examinations Council, the examination body that conducts the WASSCE for students across the country.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who spoke with New Telegraph, however, confirmed that no fewer than 25,736 students in public secondary schools across the state would benefit from the gesture.

He said: “The gesture by the state government was part of the determination of the Governor Akeredolu-led administration to bring joy and succour to parents in the state by alleviating their financial burden in educating their children.

In their reaction to the government’s gesture, the stakeholders including traditional rulers, teachers, politicians, parents and students applauded the government over its intervention in the education of the children with the approval of the sum of N360 million to pay WAEC for the students’ SSCE registration fees.

Speaking on the development, a member of the state House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Toluwani Borokini, however, commended Governor Akeredolu-led administration for payment of WAEC fees, and described the intervention as “timely and thoughtful.”

Borokini said: “This gesture from the state governor would go a long way in helping to ease the financial burden on parents and also boost the morale of the benefiting and other students towards learning.”

Meanwhile, a traditional ruler, the Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede lauded Governor Akeredolu for the release of N360 million WAEC fees for the public schools in the state, saying that the governor had again demonstrated his administration’s commitments towards alleviating the financial challenges of parents due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on them.

Also, while lauding the state government for what he described as the bold initiative, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and a former secondary school principal in the state, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan advised the students to justify the huge state resources invested in them by the government for the payment of their WAEC fee.

According to him, the gesture had further underscored the importance the state government attached to the delivery of qualitative education, which Ondo State had been known for over the years. “I congratulate the students and their parents.

The parents in particular have been relieved of financial burdens that would have emanated from payment of their children’s WAEC registration fee,” he recalled.

Thus, he urged the 25,736 students, who are the direct beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by focusing more on their study by reading and preparing well for the examinations so as to make their parents and the state government proud.

With the payment of the N360 million to WAEC by the government, parents are worried over the refund of the money they had earlier paid to the Council through the principals of the various schools, which might be difficult to get from the principals.

But, to allay their fear and anxiety, the state government through the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education had directed all principals and heads of public secondary schools in the state to ensure prompt refund of money already paid by the SS3 students to the West Africa Examination Council for the conduct of this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Permanent Secretary at a meeting with leadership of the state chapter of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and other stakeholders in the education sector, urged the principals to ensure prompt refund of the money directly to the parents and guardians of the students.

Thus, to ensure transparency in the system, Mrs. Amuda ordered the school heads to furnish the ministry appropriately with the names of all final year senior secondary school students in their schools in order to know the actual number of students enrolled for the examination, saying this had become exigent to avoid double standard and prevent the state government from wasting its resources on those who had already gone to enroll for the examination elsewhere.

The President of ANCOPPS in the state, Mr. Johnbull Ajinde Mebawondu, while describing the development as a right step in the right direction as it would enhance the growth of the state’s education sector, he lauded Governor Akeredolu for being considerate, and assured the state government that the principals/school heads would abide by the policy of government.

Again, some parents, who expressed concern over the refund of the money they had already paid to WAEC through their children’s respective principals, therefore, called on the principals to convert the fees for the payment of their children and wards’ National Examination Council (NECO) SSCE registration fee in view of the perceived difficult they may characterise refund of such money.

“Since the principals had already paid the money collected from students to the examination body’s (WAEC) account, to get the refund may be a herculean task,” the parents argued.

But, some other parents flayed the state government’s action, even as they insisted that similar gestures should be extended to other groups of students in the state.

“It is not only students in SS 3 in public schools in the state that should benefit from the government’s gesture as other parents also pay taxes to the state government and live in the state, and hence their children deserve to enjoy the government intervention,” they argued.

According to these parents, since their children also took part in the Joint Promotion Examination conducted by the state government, they also deserve payment of their WAEC registration fees like other beneficiaries and refund of their registration fees paid to WAEC like other parents.

Aside the payment of WAEC fees, some stakeholders have pleaded with the state government to resuscitate the ‘school free shuttle buses,’ which had disappeared from the state roads without further delay, which according to them, is the only way in which all students could benefit from the state government’s education programme in the state.

On its part, the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) also appealed to the government to revive the school free shuttle buses for the use of all school children as parts of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The coalition of the opposition political parties, however, commended the government for the payment of WAEC fees for the secondary students, saying the administration of Governor Akeredolu took the right decision with the payment.

Also, the state Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in its reaction hailed the state government for payment of the WAEC registration fees, but joined other stakeholders in calling on the government to ensure the return of school free shuttle buses, introduced to transport students to and from school free.

A cross section of parents, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the gesture would go a long way in reducing their financial burden on the children’s education.

A commercial motorcyclist, Jamiu Ahmed, whose twin female children are in SS 3 class thanked Governor Akeredolu for the gesture, describing the intervention as timely.

He said: “As parents, we are very happy with the state government for paying our children’s WAEC fee even at this time when things are not rosy for most parents. We are indeed grateful to Mr. Governor for this. For some parents like me, who have two or more children in the SS III class, it is a big relief to us.”

To Mrs. Chiyere Nweke, a petty trader, this is good news to her and other parents who have children preparing for the examination.

“Sincerely speaking, things have not been easy for most parents who are yet to recover from last year’s lockdown as a result of coronavirus. Many parents, who registered their children in private schools, have withdrawn them to public schools since they could no longer cope with the payment of the school fees,” she said.

Mrs. Nweke added: “As a widow, it has not been easy for me to feed my four children let alone enroll them in private schools.

That Governor Akeredolu has paid WAEC fee for students in the state public schools is a sign that my prayers have been answered by God. If not for this timely intervention of Mr. Governor, I am sure that not all students in the WAEC classes in most schools in the state will be able to write the examination due to the financial challenge of their parents.

I particularly want to thank the governor for lending a helping hand in a time like this, otherwise some of the students whose parents cannot afford to pay the WAEC fee would have missed out which can be a setback for them in life.”

A civil servant, Mrs. Dayo Fagbemi, while commending the state government for the gesture, said that the decision of the state government to shoulder the students’ WAEC registration fee came at a time when most homes are struggling financially.

