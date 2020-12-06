Ondo’s upsurge in criminality

Again, the rise of crimes and criminality in Ondo State places great

challenge on the security agencies, including Amotekun, writes

ADEWALE MOMOH

Aftermath of the #EndSARS saga, with policemen still demoralised over the attacks on police facilities and personnel by hoodlums, crime rate in Ondo State witnessed an upsurge following reported cases of robbery almost on a daily basis within and outside Akure, the Ondo State capital.

With the robbery cases mostly in the evenings and at nights, the crimes were usually perpetrated with the use of motorcycles commonly known as ‘Okada’, just as the robbers rampaged the streets, attacking soft targets, kidnappers abducted at will.

On November 6, the kidnappers abducted 16 market women who were in transit from Akoko axis of the state to Akure, the state capital for the monthly meeting of market leaders, on the busy Owo/Akure highway.

With the kidnap said to have occurred between Ogbese and Uso communities, the kidnappers, about 10 in number, waylaid the vehicle of the market women after sporadic gunshots rented the air. Among the women was the Iyaloja of Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government area of the state, Chief Mrs. Helen Edward who was leading the women.

Worried over the security breach of the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ordered the restriction on the movement of private and commercial motorcycles, commonly known as ‘Okada’, as well as a ban on vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses across the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said motorcyclists would no longer operate beyond 6 pm across the state.

Akeredolu, who urged security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities by taming the ugly trend, appealed to residents to be security conscious and as well provide necessary information that will aid in curbing crimes in their localities to security operatives.

Just as when everyone thought that the move would bring about drastic reduction in the growing crime rate in the state, armed robbers in a rambo-style operation on November 26, laid siege on Ode-Irele, headquarters of Irele Local Government area of Ondo State and attacked on a bank in the community.

The robbers who were fully armed stormed the community around 4:00 pm shortly after the visit of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to the state command with undisclosed amount of money carted away. Adamu had visited the state to assess the level of damage on police facilities within the state command and to boost the morale of the police personnel in the state.

Witnesses said the robbers operated unhindered for over 45 minutes without the presence of security operative to counter their audacious attack.

The eyewitness said the robbers gained entrance into the bank, after blasting the bulletproof door and ATM machine using explosives suspected to be dynamite. It was followed by sporadic gunshots which scared away residents.

At least one person was killed by the stray bullets. Few hours later, just when people were retiring to their beds after a sad evening occasioned by the Ode-Irele incident, rumours began to filter in that a first-class monarch had been gunned down in the state. Within few minutes, it was confirmed that the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi was the victim of the kidnappers.

Olufon, who fell to the bullet, was attacked at Elegbeka in Ose Local Government Local Government Area of the state along Benin-Owo-Akure highway. The monarch was returning to his domain in Ifon from Akure, where he attended the monthly meeting of the council of obas when the incident occurred. The kidnappers were said to have opened fire on his vehicle when the driver failed to stop.

The monarch was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he gave up the ghost. Angered by the development, Governor Akeredolu who visited the scene of the incident and Ifon community described the killing as a sad development for the state which he said was an indication of serious security crisis in the land.

Speaking through Ojogo, the governor described the incident as “a heinous crime,” adding that “all lives matter; but this is one too heavy and unbearable.

It’s a sad day in Ondo State. Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means.” While disclosing that security agencies have been mandated to apprehend the fleeing culprits, he said all will be done to unravel those behind the act. The government advised that in deference to our customs and traditions, it will advisedly, refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss. With the atmosphere remained charged, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Akeredolu, Mrs. Ale was kidnapped few hours after, alongside two other women at Owena axis of Ondo/Akure highway in Idanre Local Government area of the state while in transit from Lagos State. Her vehicle was forced to stop and the gunmen whisked her into the bush.

However, the security operatives, particularly men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, stormed the axis of the kidnap and rescued the victims. Few days after the successful rescue mission of Mrs. Ale by Amotekun Corps, those suspected to be behind the killing of Oba Adeusi were also arrested.

Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, Chairman of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, stated that shortly after the incident, security operatives had stormed Elegbaka forest where the suspects were apprehended. The Amotekun boss stated that the identities of the suspects were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations.

Dismissing the allegations that his men were nowhere to be found during the attack by the gunmen, Adeleye said that four kidnapped victims were rescued during the pursuit of the killers of late Oba Adeusi in the forest He also revealed that in a bid to rid the state of banditry and kidnappings, the corps launched ‘Operation Clean Up’ which he said had led to the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots within the state.

Adeleye explained that the move was designed to take the war to the criminals in their various hide outs in the city or the forest. He said: “In the last few weeks, Ondo State witnessed increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies. “We observed a downward trend after the ban of Okada at night, so we had to change tactics.

That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up which is intense patrol across the nook and cranny of Akure and other parts of the state. “The idea is to take the war to the kidnappers, criminals wherever they are hiding and we have recorded huge success. Amotekun oper ates in the bush, forest, water and anywhere,” he said.

Adeleye added that surveillance has been mounted at the farm of Chief Olu Falae which was recently attacked in order to prevent reoccurrence, as he stated that the herdsmen who perpetrated the crime have fled the area. “You will agree with me that some five weeks ago, we recorded over 15 robbery cases within a week, but in the last three weeks with exception of the isolated kidnap and robbery, criminal activities had reduced to low ebb.

“This drop in criminal activities can be attributed to a number of factors which include the decision of the state government to ban the night use of commercial motorcyclists from from 6pm “Commercial motorcyclists are banned from operating from 6pm in the state because most of the robbery incident that occurred in the state, the criminals used motorcycles to escape from the scene of the incident.

“The ban enables us to identify these criminals at night. The patrol by security agencies at night also helps to reduce criminality and greatly improve the security in the state,” and commended other conventional security agencies with who they are collaborating to protect lives and property.

Diagnosing the upsurge in criminality in the state, a security expert stated that this might not be unconnected with Yuletide activities and youths’ exposure to mild uttering substances. He called for more patrol in the nooks and crannies of the state

