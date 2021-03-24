One bloody day in Ketu Market

Cultism has become the norm, as unemployment has forced many young people to do illegal things in order to survive, such as joining hidden cults in order to obtain power, wealth, protection, and influence.

A clash between two separate cult associations in Ketu market has caused mayhem for the people living in the region.

The clash, which was said to be caused by the Jakande and ikosi area boys, was caused by a late-night brawl between the two rivals on Tuesday, which turned into a bloodbath on Wednesday morning, resulting in the destruction of people’s property, looting of shops, and many injured as people tried to flee for safety. This is happening barely 48 hours after the Lagos State government signed into law the 21 years jail terms for cultists members of unlawful society.

According to eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident, the opposing gang of miscreants got into a fight in the late hours of Tuesday, which escalated to a serious fight the next morning.

Thugs attacked passengers waiting to board buses to work at the Park Ketu bus stop around 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday, they said.

The thugs robbed people at knifepoint, while others looted and set fire to people’s belongings. Iya Tunde, a market trader who sells ugu (pumpkin leaf), told New Telegraph that she was trying to sell her products when she heard a loud noise of people shouting and running away. “I had noise of people,

I saw Cutlass and bottle being used at each other I realised it was a gang of area boys fighting them self I have to run to save myself”. she said. Chioma, another witness said this trouble started on Tuesday night when the thugs had misunderstanding between them on collecting money from traders. The argument went wrong which lead to the whole chaos. “The RSS came on Wednesday morning and started shooting sporadically into the air while people run for their dear life”. she says. A female shop-owners who did not reveal her name who sells clothes both for men and women said her shop was vandalized and some of her goods taken away. “Although the RSS came letter with black Maria and arrested some of the gang but my goods are gone and shop vandalize”. she said. Another shop owner said his goods was stolen by the thugs and hope that the security Force deals with them. Sergeant Imoh told New Telegraph that normalcy has been restored in the area.

“We are doing the needful the security force is proactive and have been able to put the situation under control, the Lagos State police command will not relent until perpetrators are brought to book the area is presently under surveillance,” he said.

