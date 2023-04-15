News Top Stories

One body recovered in Banana Island collapsed building

One body was said to have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ search and recovery efforts, according to a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, unearthed the remains of the adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors. Recall that a seven-storey building under construction on First Avenue, in the Banana Island area of Lagos State, collapsed on Thursday, necessitating the state government to place on hold all development projects in the highbrow area till further notice.

Omotoso, who gave an update on the collapse, said that the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site, he also said, has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. He said: “Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing. “Twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday. They are all doing fine. “When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.”

