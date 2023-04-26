Metro & Crime

One Burnt, 50 Shops Damaged In Bodija Ibadan Plank Market Inferno

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following a fire incident that engulfed the Bodija Plank Market, Ibadan North local government area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, one person was burnt and 50 shops were damaged on Tuesday night.

The injured victim, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, New Telegraph learnt is currently receiving treatment at Calvary Baptist Hospital, Bodija, Ibadan.

While narrating his ordeal, Abdulwasiu said he was trying to extinguish the fire in his shop before he was trapped. To him, he would have died but for the quick intervention of people around the area.

“I was trying to pour water to stop the fire through the roof, before entering the shop, I only saw the flames unknown to me that the fire was already inside. The roof came down on me and I was trapped inside the shop. There was no escape route for me. I was just rolling and the fire was following me before people come to rescue”, he narrated.

Another victim, Mutiu Olaoluwa, a furniture maker said, “I was outside my shop when I suddenly heard the fire upsurge. Before I know it, the fire had spread to two shops. The fire started spreading; the flames covered everywhere. I couldn’t take anything out. Over 75 doors belonging to my customer were burnt. My N120,000 plank was also burnt.

“I lost over N5 million to the fire because all my equipment, generator, and machines were burnt. All I have been labouring for the past 30 to 40 years was burnt.”

Also speaking, Adeniyi Ogunmola said, “I was here yesterday around 4:30 pm. The fire started in a carpenter’s shop behind my shop. I went there to see what was going on, and on my way back to my shop to carry my equipment, the fire came to my shop in less than five minutes.

“If not for people that carried me out of the fire, I would have died by now., I just came back from the market where I loaded a full trailer of the plank. I lost about N6 million goods to the incident.”

The distraught victims therefore called on the government to come to their aid and provide them succor so as to save their businesses from total collapse as a result of debt incurred through the unfortunate incident.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen kidnap three-year old girl, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a three-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 8:00pm within Second Gate axis of the Army Barracks, along Ondo Road, Akure. The gunmen struck when the mother of the kidnapped girl and the victim were about to enter the gate to […]
Metro & Crime

We’ve made more arrests in Ataga’s murder – Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…no soft landing for Chidinma, says Odumosu Police in Lagos yesterday said they had made more arrests in the murder of the Managing Director of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. The arrest, according to the police, followed the discovery of conspiracy in Ataga’s murder during investigations. The latest arrests might not be unconnected with the twist […]
Metro & Crime

Four policemen feared dead as gunmen attack Nnewi Area Command

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Four Policemen are believed to have been killed when unknown gunmen attacked the Nnewi Police Area Command on Monday. The incident was said to have been a reprisal by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the killing of two of their members who were regarded as Okada riders early Monday morning. […]

Leave a Comment