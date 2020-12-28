One child, four others die during cult shoot out in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A child identified as Amos and four others have allegedly lost their lives during a shoot out between two rival cult groups in Lobia two community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the two cult groups supposedly from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one late Chief Genesis in Lobia 2 over a conflict that is yet to be ascertained.

According to community sources, the little boy who was identified as a son of one Amos from Lobia 1 community, three persons from Ukubie and one person from Azuzuama communities lost their lives during the shooting on the night of Sunday December 27, 2020.

Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer Baysa State, Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said: “Two cult gangs clashed at Lobia Community, in southern Ijaw Local Government Area on 28 December 2020 at about 0230 hours.

“The unfortunate incident led to the deaths of four cultists. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced.”

Like this: Like Loading...