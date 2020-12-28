Metro & Crime

One child, four others die during cult shoot out in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on One child, four others die during cult shoot out in Bayelsa

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A child identified as Amos and four others have allegedly lost their lives during a shoot out between two rival cult groups in Lobia two community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
According to eyewitness accounts, the two cult groups supposedly from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one late Chief Genesis in Lobia 2 over a conflict that is yet to be ascertained.
According to community sources, the little boy who was identified as a son of one Amos from Lobia 1 community, three persons from Ukubie and one person from Azuzuama communities lost their lives during the shooting on the night of Sunday December 27, 2020.
Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer Baysa State, Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said: “Two cult gangs clashed at Lobia Community, in southern Ijaw Local Government Area on 28 December 2020 at about 0230 hours.
“The unfortunate incident led to the deaths of four cultists. Their identities are yet to be ascertained at the moment.
“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court refuses post conviction bail of popular televangelist, Genesis

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos has refused the post conviction bail application filed by a popular televangelist and the head Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Israel Oladele Ogundipe (a.k.a Genesis), who is currently serving a two-year prison sentence at Kirikiri Correctional facility for fraud. Justice Olabisi Akinlade, in a ruling Tuesday, dismissed the application which […]
Metro & Crime

C’River assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies. Secretary of the State’s Anti Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance in Calabar on Monday, while addressing the aggrieved taxi drivers who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies […]
Metro & Crime

Court stops IGP from arresting ex-minister, Gbagi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Delta State Police Commissioner from arresting or detaining  a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. The judge made the order in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1267/2020, following Gbagi’s ex-parte motion for the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica