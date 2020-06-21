One confirmed dead in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

One person has been confirmed dead in the fire resulting from an explosion involving a petrol tanker, a gas truck and a cement transport truck at the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Many residents within the area where startled when the explosion took place at about 1am on Sunday.

Men of the Federal and Lagos State Fire Service arrived the scene swiftly to douse the flames, a task which has continued for hours, thereby causing heavy traffic jam on both sides of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

