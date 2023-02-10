Metro & Crime

One dead, 10 injured in multiple crash on Lagos-Ibadan

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Olufemi

One person has died and 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple auto crash on the Kara Bridge, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The deceased was said to be a traffic hawker on the bridge. The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Okpe disclosed that seven vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to her, a Mack truck, with registration number, T 6337 LArammed into the other vehicles. She added that, preliminary investigation revealed that, the driver of the truck slept on wheel which led to ramming into the other vehicles. Okpe said, “The driver of a MACK truck was responsible for the crash, having slept off on the wheel, making the container laden truck to ram into other vehicles from behind.”

She explained that the crash led to gridlock, but operatives of TRACE, Police and FRSC were on ground to rescue the victims involved as well as to ease the traffic. Okpe added that the accident occurred outbound Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, and apart from the MACK truck, she gave the list of other vehicles to include a Toyota Camry MUS 470 HE, Toyota Land cruiser KWE 815 TC, Toyota Hiace FGG 685 XV, Toyota Sienna RSH 492 CE, Lexus FST 904 HK and Turbo AGL 323 XL. She gave the total number of occupants of the vehicles as 28, comprising of 12 male and 16 female. According to her, the corpse the hawker has been taken to the morgue by the family while the injured victims taken to Accident and Emergency Centre by operatives of the FRSC.

 

