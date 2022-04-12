One dead, 12 injured in failed jailbreak in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre

At least one prisoner lost his life, while 12 others were injured during a failed jailbreak at the Port Harcourt Correctional Service in the old Port Harcourt Town yesterday.

A fight was said to have broken out among the inmates, which led some of the prisoners to capitalise on it and attempted to escape. According to a source, two of the inmates had engaged in a fisticuff, and the fight divided some of the prisoners into camp, with each group rooting for the two that started the fight. “The fight later escalated and caused a breakdown of law and order within the prison premises.

Some of the prisoners then capitalised on the situation and made attempt to escape,” the source said.

There was heavy gunfire inside the Old Port Harcourt Town where the prison facility is located, with eyewitnesses claiming that the gunshots were fired by security operatives drafted to stop the prison break.

It is unclear how one of the prisoners died, but informed sources say that he was one of the prisoners trying to escape, adding that at least 12 others were injured while also trying to escape.

Some of the injured victims were being treated according to the source at the time of this report.

The spokesperson for the correctional facility in Port Harcourt, Juliet Ofoni, who confirmed the incident, however, said that the situation was under control. Recall that in 2011, there was a jailbreak at the same facility during which some prisoners escaped, but were later rearrested.

