Metro & Crime

One dead, 16 injured in Lagos fresh boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a passenger boat capsized, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

Although no one could ascertain the exact number of passengers in the ill-fated boat, the National Inland Waterways Authority, said 17 passengers were in the boat. The agency also confirmed that 16 of the passengers were rescued while only one was confirmed dead.

It was learnt that the boat hit a rock while sailing close to the edge of the water way when it capsized.

As at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA) were yet to confirm the tragedy.

It was also learnt that the combined efforts and immediate mobilization to the site of the incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators led to the successful rescue of 16 passengers.

But confirming the incident, NIWA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the rescued had been taken care of by the relevant agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks help from individuals, govt A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus […]
Metro & Crime

Kano seals hospital for violating COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Kano State government has shut down UMC Hospital in the state capital as punishment for allowing the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of sending them to the designated isolation centre in the state. The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the action was […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest traffic robbers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested two ex-convicts who specialised in attacking motorists in traffic at Oshodi-Oke area of the metropolis.   The suspects, Tunde Olaiya (24) and Tokunbo Omotola (26), were arrested in traffic on Monday last week at Oshodi.   The suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica