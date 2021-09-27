One dead, 16 injured in Lagos fresh boat mishap

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a passenger boat capsized, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

Although no one could ascertain the exact number of passengers in the ill-fated boat, the National Inland Waterways Authority, said 17 passengers were in the boat. The agency also confirmed that 16 of the passengers were rescued while only one was confirmed dead.

It was learnt that the boat hit a rock while sailing close to the edge of the water way when it capsized.

As at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA) were yet to confirm the tragedy.

It was also learnt that the combined efforts and immediate mobilization to the site of the incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators led to the successful rescue of 16 passengers.

But confirming the incident, NIWA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the rescued had been taken care of by the relevant agencies.

