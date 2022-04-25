Metro & Crime

One dead, 2 arrested in renewed cult clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

A suspected member of the Eiye confraternity has died during a renewed supremacy battle between rival cult groups in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. New Telegraph gathered that, the deceased, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, died when members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity engaged one another in a bloody clash in Elega/Iberekodo axis of Abeokuta metropolis on Sunday.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists. It would be recalled that, no fewer than 16 persons had lost their lives in supremacy battles between rival cult groups in different parts of the state in the last one month.

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that, two members of the Aiye cult group who were involved in the clash were arrested by SWAT operatives. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects: Habeeb Muideen and one Ibrahim, were arrested following a distress call received by the SWAT operatives that the group were engaging in a  supremacy battle with another rival cult group.

 

“Upon the distress call, the commander SWAT, CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju quickly led his men to the scene. “On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran to different directions, but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo while Ibrahim was apprehended at Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

 

“The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one Eiye member dead,” Oyeyemi said. He disclosed that, battle axes and charms were recovered from the suspects.

 

According to the PPRO, no fewer than 37 members of various cult groups have been arrested in the last one month in police clamp down on cultists across the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Olapade Agoro dies at 77

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, is dead. Agoro died yesterday in a hospital in Ibadan at the aged of 77. He was said to have been ill for the past three weeks.   Until his death, Olapade was the Spiritual Head, Aladura Churches and Christ Merciful Church. He […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 165kg of hard drugs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State command has said it seized a total of 165 kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths within a period of four months. The state Commander, Mrs. Obot Bassey disclosed this while speaking on: “Role of hard drugs in Teenage cultism” at the panel discussion on: […]
Metro & Crime

2023: Saraki’s Presidential Bid Gets Boost 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A group, under the auspices of Network Alliance Forum, have expressed their support for the presidential bid of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki. The Forum made its preference for Saraki known on Wednesday at a crowded press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The pro-Saraki people  who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica