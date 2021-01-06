Metro & Crime

One dead, 3 injured in Cocoa House, Ibadan elevator accident

Posted on

Tragedy struck Wednesday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when one of the technicians handling the installation of a new elevator at the Odua Investment Company Limited located within the popular Cocoa House, Dugbe, got crushed and died when the faulty old elevator fell to the basement pit.
Three other technicians were, however, seriously injured and had been conveyed to a hospital for medical treatment, the management disclosed.
According to New Telegraph’s checks, two other persons had their arms broken, while another person got his legs broken during the accident.
Confirming the incident, the management of Odua Investment Company Limited through its Head, Corporate Affairs, Victor Ayetoro, said: “At around 11am this morning (Wednesday), the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old lift in readiness for a new lift instalment, while working on the lift, suffered a mechanical failure. The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.
“Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident. Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check up/treatment.
“The head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the Police have also been informed.”

Our Reporters

