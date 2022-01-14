One dead, another arrested, 17 rescued in Amotekun, robbers’ shoot-out

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun has rescued 17 passengers who were attacked by highway robbers in the state. The passengers who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja were attacked after their bus was waylaid by the robbers in Ifira-Akoko axis of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state. Following the attack by the dare-devil robbers who were three in number, the operatives of Amotekun in the area swung into action as they chased the robbers into the bush. According to the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the robbers engaged his men in a shootout with one of the robbers killed by Corps operatives. The Amotekun boss disclosed that one of the robbers, Musa Jamiu, was arrested and the rescued passengers immediately given first aid for their trauma. Adetunji said, “18 passenger bus was waylaid and led into the bush along Ifira-Akoko on January 11, 2022. We were reliably informed that the vehicle which was on its way to Abuja was attacked just outside Ifira-Akoko.

“After a pursuit, we found out that the vehicle veered into the bush and men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency followed suite and at the end of the day, when we caught up with the robbers they opened fire on our men and thereafter, we were able to apprehend two of them. “One of the armed robbers was angry with the other one for leaving traces and fired his colleagues in the thigh. We knew he was trying to conceal some facts and our men quickly rushed the injured one to a nearby hospital where he later gave up the ghost. But the ring leader and the accomplice of the robbery gang we were able to apprehend. “We were able to retrieve the bus with registration number FKJ 430 XV as well as belongings of the victims. We also gave first aid to all the victims, 17 of them and we will ensure that they continue their journey to Abuja safely.” While confessing to the crime, the arrested robber Jamiu, 32, stated that the operation was his first attempt and he was recruited by his friend. “I’m from Okenne. I’m a farmer at Elegbeka.

I went to Okenne to celebrate the New Year festival when a friend of mine, one ‘MG’ called me that why am I suffering myself as a farmer. He promised to assist me. I didn’t know that he wanted to introduce me to armed robbery. “On Tuesday, January 11, ‘MG’ called me that I should come to Isua- Akoko junction and I met him there with another person he brought along, so, the three of us went for the operation. “’MG’ was the one who supplied the guns and bullets. The operation was my first time of engaging in robbery.”

