One dead as hoodlums attempt attacking Ibadan Police Station

As prevalent in many parts of the country, armed thugs in the early hours of Sunday invaded Mokola Police Station in the Ibadan metropolis of Oyo State, trying to set it on fire.

In the process, youths in the area mobilised themselves and prevented the hoodlums from setting the station ablaze thereby resulting in the shooting and death of a young man. It was also, however, discovered that the person who fired the gunshot that killed the boy was not known.

According to reports, the youths were able to secure the uniforms of the police officers who had fled the station during the attack. Men of ‘Operation Burst’ later arrived to put the situation under control.

Speaking on ‘Splash 105.9 FM’ Sunday, the Director General of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), confirmed the incident, but stressed that normalcy had been restored to Mokola and its surrounding areas.

Like this: Like Loading...