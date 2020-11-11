Metro & Crime

One dead as petrol tanker falls from Ibadan bridge

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Due to brake failure, a driver of a fuel tanker Wednesday lost his life in an accident that happened at the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where it fell off the popular Soka Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
New Telegraph learnt that the articulated truck was transporting fuel from Lagos towards Ibadan when it suddenly lost control and fell off the bridge, plunging into the river below, spilling part of its content.
While speaking on the incident, the Head of Disaster Management of the Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Assistant Commandant Shehu Ibn Umar, explained that the accident could either be as a result of brake failure or fatigue arising from driving long distance, stressing that his men were immediately deployed to the scene where they conducted a rescue operation alongside the men of the Oyo State Fire Service.
While he confirmed that the driver died on the spot immediately the petroleum truck fell off the bridge, the Assistant Commandant of the Corps also said that the tanker was seriously damaged so much that Its contents spilled out, but noted that his men were on ground to maintain law and order and also prevent the hoodlums from scooping the fuel in order to prevent another disaster.
Umar confirmed that the remains of the driver had been taken to the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: At last, Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of markets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla After months of partial closure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets. With this, traders in Lagos markets are now free to open and operate daily like they before the […]
Metro & Crime

Lightning kills 15 cows in Ekiti community

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti

    Lightning which accompanied a downpour on Saturday evening has reportedly killed 15 cows on the outskirts of Ikogosi-Ekiti in the Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, explained yesterday that the incident was a natural occurrence but it was strange in the town. Ademilua told […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector beats 20-year-old man to death over N500 bribe

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

…steals victim’s N50,000, phone   Authorities of the Nigeria Police have dismissed a police officer, Inspector Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, over N500 bribe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.       She said: “The killer had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: