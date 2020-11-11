One dead as petrol tanker falls from Ibadan bridge

Due to brake failure, a driver of a fuel tanker Wednesday lost his life in an accident that happened at the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where it fell off the popular Soka Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph learnt that the articulated truck was transporting fuel from Lagos towards Ibadan when it suddenly lost control and fell off the bridge, plunging into the river below, spilling part of its content.

While speaking on the incident, the Head of Disaster Management of the Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Assistant Commandant Shehu Ibn Umar, explained that the accident could either be as a result of brake failure or fatigue arising from driving long distance, stressing that his men were immediately deployed to the scene where they conducted a rescue operation alongside the men of the Oyo State Fire Service.

While he confirmed that the driver died on the spot immediately the petroleum truck fell off the bridge, the Assistant Commandant of the Corps also said that the tanker was seriously damaged so much that Its contents spilled out, but noted that his men were on ground to maintain law and order and also prevent the hoodlums from scooping the fuel in order to prevent another disaster.

Umar confirmed that the remains of the driver had been taken to the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue.

