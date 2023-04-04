One Dead, Dozens Injured In Train Accident In South Netherlands

One person has been confirmed dead and dozens injured after a passenger train derailed in the southern part of the Netherlands.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Dutch Emergency Services said the incident which happened close to the village of Voorschoten, near the Hague, was reportedly caused by leftover construction equipment on the tracks.

A fire department spokesman told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital, while others were being treated at the scene.

The front carriage of the train between Leiden city and The Hague came off the tracks and ended up in a field after the accident.

A fire also broke out in the rear carriage but was eventually put out.

Like this: Like Loading...