One dead, four injured as building collapses in Delta

A middle aged man died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries after a building collapsed in Okwe, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

It was learnt that construction of the building, located on Holy Mary road behind the Nigeria Police Officers Mess in the suburbs of Asaba, commenced about two weeks ago.

According to reports, the one-storey building was originally a car park but remodelled and was already being roofed when it came down.

The structure was being built in a compacted space in the compound with two structures, an uncompleted decking and a bungalow where the owner resides.

Neighbours made frantic efforts to rescue those trapped in the rubble with their bare hands and shovels before the arrival of two excavators.

The owner of the building, said to be a 76-year-old retired army captain and who was among those trapped, suffered severe head injuries.

A survivor and carpenter working on the building, Mr Ike Ifenacho, said he was on the roof top doing the skeletal wood work on the building when he noticed the building was caving in and jumped off.

He sustained minor injuries on his jaw and leg.

Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Uche Osadebe, said he made calls to relevant authorities and mobilised to the place when he got the information through a Councillor representing the area

He blamed the collapsed structure to substandard building materials and self-supervision by the owner.

An official of the Red Cross and Leader Disaster Management Team, Oshimili South, Sunday Moses and Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Okpor Daniel, said four persons were rescued alive with injuries while one was brought out dead from the rubble with the help of the excavator.

An eyewitness, Friday James, said he heard a big bang and ran out of his house only to discover a building had collapsed and quickly mobilised others with shovels and started digging to rescue those trapped.

