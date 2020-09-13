Metro & Crime

One dead, four injured as building collapses in Delta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A middle aged man died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries after a building collapsed in Okwe, Oshimili South Local Government Area.
It was learnt that construction of the building, located on Holy Mary road behind the Nigeria Police Officers Mess in the suburbs of Asaba, commenced about two weeks ago.
According to reports, the one-storey building was originally a car park but remodelled and was already being roofed when it came down.
The structure was being built in a compacted space in the compound with two structures, an uncompleted decking and a bungalow where the owner resides.
Neighbours made frantic efforts to rescue those trapped in the rubble with their bare hands and shovels before the arrival of two excavators.
The owner of the building, said to be a 76-year-old retired army captain and who was among those trapped, suffered severe head injuries.
A survivor and carpenter working on the building, Mr Ike Ifenacho, said he was on the roof top doing the skeletal wood work on the building when he noticed the building was caving in and jumped off.
He sustained minor injuries on his jaw and leg.
Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Uche Osadebe, said he made calls to relevant authorities and mobilised to the place  when he got the information through a Councillor representing the area
He blamed the collapsed structure to substandard building materials and self-supervision by the owner.
An official of the Red Cross and Leader Disaster Management Team, Oshimili South, Sunday Moses and Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Okpor Daniel, said four persons were rescued alive with injuries while one was brought out dead from the rubble with the help of the excavator.
An eyewitness, Friday James, said he heard a big bang and ran out of his house only to discover a building had collapsed and quickly mobilised others with shovels and started digging to rescue those trapped.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister. Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in […]
Metro & Crime

Obaseki spends N25bn on pension payments

Posted on Author Cajetan  Mmuta, Benin

  *Clears arrears with N4.3bn, commits to gratuity   The Edo State government said on Monday that it has expended over N4.3 billion in clearing the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state. It stated that about N25, 047,472,632.77 was spent for monthly pension payment of 13,081 pensioners from November […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: We’re moving towards peak in Bayelsa – Dr Apoku

Posted on Author Reporter

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa   The Bayelsa state Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Inodu Apoku on Wednesday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks disclosing that a lot of people are going to get infected. Insisting that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: