One dead, four rescued as police foil Kidnap attempt in Kaduna

At least one person has reportedly been killed and four others rescued when security operatives engaged Kidnappers in Zaria area of Kaduna State. Kaduna State police command spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige said bandits had attacked Kufena village Wusasa in Zaria and killed one person who resisted been kidnapped by the terrorists.

 

He also said the other attack took place in Gabari Community Samaru of Sabon Gari local government area in Kaduna. When unspecified number of suspected terrorists dressed in military camouflage invaded the Community and shot sporadically it was in the process they whisked away four victims into the forest.

 

He said on receiving a distress call from an anonymous caller through DPO Daanmagaji Zaria the command immediately mo- bilised operational assets alongside men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes; “the team courageously laid ambush on the bandits’ expected route. Fortunately, the strategy paid off as a fierce encounter with the bandits ensued, which led to the rescue of two of the kidnapped victims.

 

“Upon preliminary investigation, the rescued victims were identified as; Zaituna Muna and Grace Muna both of Gabari village Samaru.

 

Similar strategy was adopted at Gwada village where the bandits were still expected to traverse with the assistance of vigilantes of the said village, the bandits who escaped the first onslaught were again intercepted and the remaining two kidnapped victims were also rescued unhurt namely Fatima Ibrahim and Amina Adamu.” He said

 

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits in the process of abducting the victims, shot and killed one Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village Wusasa who resisted being kidnapped.”

 

Jalige said the commissioner of police commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the Officers during the operation which is in tune with his policing philosophy of ‘robust response to distress situation’ and tasked them not to relent in the fight against violent crimes.

 

He also urged members of the Public to always avail the Police with prompt information at any time of the day as the Police under his watch will treat every information provided with absolute confidentiality.

 

