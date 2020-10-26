One dead in Lagos gas tanker accident

A 28-year-old man, Sanusi Moruff, has lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State on Sunday.

The Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) made this known, saying that the accident happened at the Fadeyo area of Lagos State.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the agency said the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to members of his family.

LASEMA said: “Upon the arrival of the Cobra Squad at the scene of the accident that involved an empty tanker, Quantum Oil with registration number KTU-344XY and a loaded gas tanker with registration number JJJ-258XW, it was discovered that an adult male was trapped today, Sunday, 26th October, 2020, at Fadeyi Bus-stop.

“Unfortunately, the trapped victim, Sanusi Moruff aged 28 years lost his life. With the combined efforts of the Eagle Squad, LASAMBUS, LNSC, NSCDC and Lagos State Fire Service, he was extricated and bagged before being handed over to his family members who were at the scene of the incident.

“However, the Agency’s heavy duty equipment Super Metro recovered the empty tanker while the loaded gas tanker was recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment, Crane and placed on a layby while the entire scene was blanketed by the men of Lagos State Fire Service.

“Thereafter, the road was restored for vehicular activities.”

